Indlovu iyanyathela in no-show

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
INDLOVU IYANYATHELA FC did not turn up for their home match against Mosi Rovers at the Zimbabwe Saints Club yesterday.

They alleged that they were given a short notice on the fixture.

The army outfit said the rescheduling of the encounter which was initially set for Saturday was not fair on their part.

The decision, it would seem was necessitated by that Mosi Rovers had earlier communicated that they had encountered a breakdown on their way to the match.

Mosi Rovers of Victoria Falls, claim to have had a vehicle breakdown at around 10 am at Cross Dete and claim to have briefed Zifa on their predicament and it was agreed that the game be rescheduled from yesterday to today.

It appears the decision was only between Mosi Rovers and Zifa as Indlovu Iyanyathela sang from a different tune on Sunday.

Mosi Rovers, the match commissioner and referees all showed up at the venue for the mid day kick off, only for the home side, to pull a no show.

Mosi Rovers secretary Tafadzwa Mutowa said it was unfortunate the game had not been played as they had a genuine concern which led to the postponement of the game.

"We had a breakdown at Cross Dete. We tried to come up with Plan B and we only got to accommodate our players into another bus at around 12pm. It was impossible for us to make it on time which is why we made efforts to have the game played on Sunday instead," said Mutowa.

Zifa Southern Region administrator Augustine Ndlovu confirmed they had been a prior arrangement to have the game played on Sunday between Zifa and the two clubs.

"Communication was done on Saturday and it was agreed the game will be played on Sunday," said Ndlovu.

Efforts to get a comment from Indlovu Iyanyathela who appear to have made a last minute U-turn were fruitless.

Hwange based side DRC, who also happen to have had a breakdown on their way to Bulawayo on Saturday and asked for their game against Ratanang to be played on Sunday at Luveve Stadium, played the game and lost 2-0.

Meanwhile, table toppers Arenel won 2-0 against Emakhandeni Pirates through goals from Tawana Chikore and Stanson Khanye.

They have now accumulated 29 points from 10 games. Second placed ZPC Hwange remain within distance with 27 points from the same number of games.

Talen Vision who are in third place with 25 points with a game in hand beat Bosso 90 2-0 in Filabusi.

Adachi FC were 1-0 victors over Casmyn at the Luveve Stadium on Saturday.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Indlovu, #Soccer, #Boycot

