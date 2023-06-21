Latest News Editor's Choice


Chevrons playing Super Six in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
QUEENS Sports Club is set to host five Super Six matches of the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers starting on Thursday.

From the five games, three will feature the Chevrons who will go into the stage as A2 (Group A number two) even if they finish on top of their group.

he Chevrons have booked their place in the Super Six with one game to spare.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirmed that the Chevrons will be coming to play three matches in the City of Kings and Queens.

Tickets start from US$2 for the rest of the ground with the grandstand pegged at US$5 and children in uniform free.

The tickets can be bought at Chicken Inn outlets or at the Queens Sports Club gates.

The three Zimbabwe matches that will be played at Queens Sports Club will be between the top three teams from Group B which are likely to be Sri Lanka, Oman and Scotland.

The first match will be on Thursday, followed by Sunday with the last game taking place on Tuesday.

From the three games, the Chevrons need two wins from their Super Six games to progress to the World Cup in October in India.

Zimbabwe are in Group A of the tournament alongside West Indies, Netherlands, Nepal and the United States of America (USA).

Their last group match is on Monday against USA in Harare.

The other two Super Six matches that will take place in Bulawayo will be between A3 and B1 and A3 and B3.

Source - The Chronicle

