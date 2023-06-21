Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo high school drama series premieres on DStv

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
A drama series, High School Diary produced in Bulawayo made its debut appearance DStv last week on the NRTV channel.

The series was written by Elton Sibanda, produced by John Mabuyane Films and directed by John Mabuyane.

Shot at Gifford High School, the cast includes Farie Jules, Elton Sibanda, Ishmael Muvingi, the late Babu Tfwala, Precious Makhulumo and Alex Marova.

It is a story set in a boys' boarding school. It explores issues of boarding school culture, bullying, drug abuse, child abuse, teacher-to-student relations and how teachers affect learners in school environments.

The series is based on real-life events and experiences that have been fictionalised to add entertainment value.

Said Sibanda: "High rates of bullying, drug and student abuse in schools result in low pass rates and school dropouts and this is what inspired this series.

"Teachers are responsible for the well-being and upkeep of children at school. They should take up that responsibility accordingly in order to yield good pass rates and produce better graduates. This story should be an eye opener to abuse in schools as we need change."

Said Mabuyane: "Having learnt in a boys' high school boarding, this story is close to home. I could relate to every bit of it, hence shooting it in my former school added the nostalgic moments making it easy to give life to the script as a director.

"I found it as an advantage having had learnt with the writer in the same school and being in the same drama club."

