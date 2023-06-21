Zanu-PF shaping Bulawayo's development agenda?

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO, once dominated by the opposition, is now witnessing a shift as Zanu-PF takes the lead in shaping its development agenda.With an astounding 193 candidates successfully filing nomination papers to contest the Bulawayo City Council's 29 wards on Wednesday, the stage is set for a vibrant democratic process. Zanu-PF's unopposed Provincial Council election victory further solidifies their role in driving the city's future.For years, the opposition comfortably made Bulawayo its stronghold, prevailing in every contest. However, the tide began to turn in 2018 with the election of Raj Modi, who secured the Bulawayo South National Assembly seat for Zanu-PF.The party's triumph in the Cowdray Park Ward 26 seat in March 2019 further bolstered its influence in the city.The publication of the candidates' list by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) marks an important milestone in the democratic landscape.Political analyst Mr Effie Ncube celebrated the high number of candidates as a testament to the deepening of democracy in Bulawayo."The more the merrier is fine for deepening our democratic space. Our Constitution provides for a multi-party democratic setting. But it also speaks to the polarisation of our politics, some standing as independent candidates, and some representing various political parties as they do not have a shared vision. Also, I don't know whether I can directly link poor service delivery with multiplication of candidates," said Mr Ncube."But I will say I doubt that there is frustration among residents in terms of poor service delivery, poor water supply, poor sanitation, and poor roads. There is no doubt about it, poor service delivery is leading to the direction of their lives."He said having Zanu-PF as the only party to nominate members for Bulawayo Provincial Council means that the ruling party will determine the city's development agenda in line with devolution.He said what remains is for Government to operationalise the provincial councils so that they can effectively deliver on their mandate."If there is only one party that has fielded for the Provincial Council it means that it will be the only organisation in the Provincial Council. You cannot after the election then decide to include other political parties. What it means is that regardless of the results in Bulawayo and in any area where one organisation submitted papers, that organisation will be in charge of the province," he said."Section 14 of the Constitution speaks to devolution of power. The Provincial Council should lead the development of provinces. But the only challenge is that we are yet to get the Devolution Act."One of Zanu-PF members who made it to the Bulawayo's Provincial Council list of nominees Mabutho Moyo, said the Provincial Council is strategic as it will play an oversight role on development related matters."This is the devolution committee, this is the committee that is going to decide the direction that Bulawayo province will take. This is a devolution structure that will stand in between the people and the elected councillors to make critical decisions as to the direction that we will take as Bulawayo as far as development is concerned," said Moyo.In an interview on Nomination Court sitting, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for Ward 4 Mr David Coltart, admitted that the MDC in its various versions has failed to run urban local authorities since its formation at the turn of the millennium."If there is any justifiable criticism of MDC in the last 23 years since it was established in 1999 is that we won the urban councils but we are not effective enough. That is important to address and I hope in us standing here we will be able to address that and transform not just Bulawayo but cities around the country," said Mr Coltart.He said local authorities under the watch of the opposition have failed to tackle corruption while also failing to garner consensus among residents in managing the city's affairs.The only sitting Zanu-PF Councillor in Bulawayo, Kidwell Mujuru said it was pleasing that already the party has taken a lead in the city's development agenda, after being nominated unopposed for the Provincial Council position.He said what is now needed is more Zanu-PF councillors to spearhead development."During my tenure, I observed that it was a bit of a challenge to move motions in council and they got accepted. Councillors from the opposition would just oppose for the sake of opposing even without thought to it. I remember we had serious issues when it was suggested that devolution funds be deployed to Cowdray Park which lags behind," he said."But I'm happy that council management also had their input and the funds were channelled towards building a classroom block in the suburb. So, we need more leaders who will not just think of themselves but the community they come from."