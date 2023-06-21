Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UK spurns Zimbabwe metal driver's licences?

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE UK's Driver's Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is refusing to convert the licences saying the old metal licences no longer meet the criteria set by the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) in Zimbabwe.

THE United Kingdom is refusing to recognise metal driver's licences for Zimbabweans living in that country after government introduced new plastic licence discs early this month.

Government unveiled the Southern African Development Community (Sadc)-compliant plastic driver's licences to replace the metal discs.

According to authorities, the new licence has 13 categories which conform to the requirement of the United Nations Convention on Road Traffic International Organisation for Standardisation and International Electro Technical Commission.

The changes have, however, brought new challenges to Zimbabwean immigrants in the UK who are failing to get their metal licences converted for use in that country.

NewsDay established that the UK's Driver's Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is refusing to convert the licences saying the old metal licences no longer meet the criteria set by the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) in Zimbabwe.

"The application is returned to you for the following reason/s:  "Your Zimbabwe licence does not meet the required criteria set by the CVR in Zimbabwe and we are experiencing difficulties in obtaining driving licence entitlement confirmation from Zimbabwe.

"To process your application, you need to obtain an original ‘Certificate of Competency' before an exchange can be considered," a response seen by NewsDay read.

A certificate of competency is a temporary licence valid for 30 days which is issued to drivers who have passed the practical test.

"Affected are a lot of care workers who have to drive from client to client providing their services. Also affected are Zimbabwean drivers in the UK who had been using their licences temporarily before converting," a Zimbabwean living in the UK told NewsDay.

Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona did not respond to questions sent to him by NewsDay.

The Zimbabwean embassy in the UK, however, said it was privy to the situation and was in consultation with that country's authorities over the matter.

"The embassy has been consulting with DVLA and they have specified that for purposes of converting a licence they will only accept the Certificate of Competency (Blue paper issued by CVR to a person who has completed their driving test in Zimbabwe) and without it they are not prepared to convert," consular officer for ambassador Tendai Chimbandi advised Zimbabweans in an email after they sought the embassy's assistance.

"Regrettably, most people discard this document upon issuance of the metal disc.

"Without the Certificate of Competency, UK DVLA has insisted that to drive in the UK, an applicant will have to complete the practical and theory tests."

Government says the licence discs  enable Zimbabweans to drive in Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia.

Source - newsday
More on: #Disk, #Metal

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa takes campaign to South Africa

58 mins ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic revival as election campaign kicks off

58 mins ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe's new Patriotic Bill just about 'loving your country", says Mutsvangwa

59 mins ago | 60 Views

'Mugabe speaks from the grave'

59 mins ago | 315 Views

Zimbabwean business fears its government will interfere with the exchange rate

60 mins ago | 120 Views

Kasukuwere unmoved by threats

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe Presidential candidate supports Kasukuwere's GNU call

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics fires 2 officials over Chamisa links

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Masarira sues Zec over rejected nomination

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Witness nails Tendai Biti

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF candidate on anti-drug abuse campaign

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zec yet to release voters roll

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Bulawayo based Presidential candidate unfazed in latest bid for presidency

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe Presidential aspirant sues over rejected nomination

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa thrives on being an 'arsonist fireman'

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Telecel, NetOne lose subscriptions

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF brings science into campaign?

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF shaping Bulawayo's development agenda?

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo high school drama series premieres on DStv

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Chevrons playing Super Six in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Indlovu iyanyathela in no-show

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe industry applauds improved power situation

1 hr ago | 33 Views

US$110 000 to explore waste recycling in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Bosso make move for Chirinda

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Western backed Zambia wins debt relief

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe transporters to fit speed limiting and monitoring devices

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Van Blerk nails Biti

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Potraz bids to protect rights to privacy

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill' threat to Zimbabwean journalists two months before elections

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Fraudster who forged CCC officials' signatures in Kariba double candidature faces arrest

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Regulations for new driver's licence gazetted

12 hrs ago | 921 Views

Training remains Zimbabwe Defence Forces's top priority

12 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chief Gezani installed

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

Chamisa hits back at Mnangagwa and Jonathan Moyo

12 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Kasukuwere could give Chamisa a good run for his money

13 hrs ago | 1137 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is an America puppet, says Mbalula

13 hrs ago | 901 Views

Chamisa appeals for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

13 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chamisa's Lobengula-Magwese candidate in a Mai Titi spot of bother

13 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zanu-PF's crisis meeting betrays vote uncertainty

13 hrs ago | 1012 Views

'FAZ could cost Mnangagwa'

13 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zimbabwe's future is debated in the city but decided in the village

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Kasukuwere to test Mnangagwa's democratic credentials

13 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe's mobile network operators now frequently adjusting tariffs

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chinese firm gets lucrative US$200m Zimbabwe exploration deal

14 hrs ago | 255 Views

Masiyiwa receives Afreximbank award

14 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo Business Network partners with Uniglobe to boost entrepreneurship and economic growth in Matebeleland

18 hrs ago | 246 Views

AFRI-USA Business Initiative congratulates Zambia on successful Debt Restructuring

20 hrs ago | 306 Views

Kasukuwere not intimidated by arrest threats

22 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Chamisa and Kasukuwere lead push to oust Mnangagwa in August

22 hrs ago | 1199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days