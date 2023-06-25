Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF councillor gears up

by Simbarashe Sithole in Guruve
48 mins ago | Views
ZANU PF councillor candidate  for Guruve ward 19 Kamu Samson has geared up for August 23 election since he is continuing with infrastructural development.


He has been developing schools, roads and bridges in his ward located in Guruve North constituency.

Kamu managed to win people's hearts in Guruve with his hard work.

Speaking to this publication he said he is there to serve people and make sure that his President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins.

"I am in politics to serve people and make sure my ward develops but most importantly is to see my President remaining in power so if we develop this area people will vote for ZANU PF as always," said Kamu.

However, candidates who successful files their nomination papers are preparing for massive campaign methods to win the hearts of the electorate.

Source - Byo24news

