Corrupt Ran mine workers in illegal miners death scandal

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura
Residents of Bindura have come out guns blazing at Ran mine management over the tragic mine accident that killed five gold panners last week. 


The residents blamed guards at the mine and mine employees for accepting payment from illegal panners to enter the mine shaft.

Chipadze resident Clever Kadaira questioned why the guards were accepting money from panners to go into a  deadly and illegal shaft. 

"The guards used to accept money from panners to allow them to mine gold in the shaft, why were they doing that knowing its a deadly hazard?," Kadaira said.

An illegal miner Gift Konara who was in the mine when the accident happened alleged paying five dollars to get a shift in the mine on the fateful day were five miners died.

"I was in the mine when the rocks began falling and I stayed for about two hours as the tremors happened. I had paid the guards $5 dollars to get in and do a shift," Konara said.
Contacted for comment Ran Mine Corporate Affairs Director Jack Murehwa requested the questions on email and never responded after getting the mail from this reporter.

Gwiringwindi as the shaft is commonly known in Bindura has become a mine of death as 12 miners died in the same place on 25 November 2021. 

Questions are being raised why the mine shaft was not permanently closed after the 2021 incident with gold planners vowing to continue mining when the talk of Thursday's tragedy has subsided. 

Source - Byo24news

