Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

FULL LIST: CCC 'fake' candidates unveiled

by CCC
35 mins ago | Views
FRAUDULENT DOUBLE CANDIDATES

Pursuant to our press briefing on 22 June 2023, we filed objections against double candidates in terms of the procedure provided for under the Electoral Act. We have received no response from ZEC. Consequently, we have noted an electoral appeal to the Electoral Court under EC3/2023 against the decision of the Nomination Court to accept the nomination forms of fraudulent double candidates whose forms carried forged signatures. In addition, we have filed criminal complaints against all of the fraudulent candidates under RRB No. 5585161, ZRP Kopje. For the avoidance of doubt, the following candidates are not candidates for the CCC:

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Harare

1. Sunningdale - Christmas Goremusandu
2. Mount Pleasant - Jonathan Machokoto
3. St Marys - Freddy Michael Musarirevu
4. Warren Park - Energy Tanaka Matika
5. Harare South - George Magweta; Hasha Trouble
6. Hatcliffe - Lloyd Sande
7. Hatfield - Admire Adam Griza
8. Hunyani - Terrence Khumbula
9. Epworth South - Solomon Baramasimbe, Didymus Bande
10. Harare Central - Irvine Hatitye Nyaningwe
11. Harare East - Malvin Razaru
12. Harare West - Farai Michael Padzarondora
13. Chitungwiza North - Enock Nyashadzashe Chitoro
14. Chitungwiza South - Shepard Kariramombe
15. Churu - Tichaona Nyikadzino

Bulawayo Province

16. Pelandaba - Tshabalala Soneni Moyo
17.Entumbabe-Enjube Dingilizwe Tshuma
18. Pumula - Albert Mhlanga

Mashonaland East Province
19. Marondera Central - Misheck Manyere

Mashonaland West
 20. Kariba - Andrew Mutsau
LOCAL AUTHORITIES

Bulawayo Municipality

Ward 1 - Mbuso Siso
Ward 6 - Fikezweni Nyoni
Ward 12 - Siboniso Moyo
Ward 13 - Methuseli Bhebhe
Ward 15 - Ashton Mhlanga
Ward 18 — Mildred Ncube
Ward 22 - Mkhaliphi Sibanda
Ward 24 Phumulani Sibanda
Ward 28 Vusurnuzi Chirwa

Marondera Municipality

Ward 3 - Derick Mugumbate
Ward 7 - Godfery Basvi
Ward 10 - Jimmy Jalifu

Harare Municipality

Ward 21 - Alexio Nyakudya
Ward 18 - Ncube Mildred
Ward 22 - Mkhaliphi Sibanda

Nkayi RDC

Ward 14 - Busani Sithole
Ward 16 - Mandlenkosi Tshuma
Ward 20 - Cephas Ncube
Ward 23 - Lovemore Banda
Ward 25 - Sambulo Maphosa
Ward 28 - One Ncube

Should the fraudulent candidates withdraw their candidature within 24 hours, the CCC will not persist with both the civil and criminal proceedings against them.




Source - online
More on: #Mahere, #CCC, #FAZ

Comments


Must Read

Corrupt Ran mine workers in illegal miners death scandal

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

ZANU PF councillor gears up

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Pamire tops Radio Zimbabwe legends list

8 hrs ago | 983 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to South Africa

10 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic revival as election campaign kicks off

10 hrs ago | 636 Views

Zimbabwe's new Patriotic Bill just about 'loving your country,' says Mutsvangwa

10 hrs ago | 468 Views

'Mugabe speaks from the grave'

10 hrs ago | 3229 Views

Zimbabwean business fears its government will interfere with the exchange rate

10 hrs ago | 948 Views

Kasukuwere unmoved by threats

10 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Zimbabwe Presidential candidate supports Kasukuwere's GNU call

10 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics fires 2 officials over Chamisa links

10 hrs ago | 915 Views

Masarira sues Zec over rejected nomination

10 hrs ago | 585 Views

Witness nails Tendai Biti

10 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zanu-PF candidate on anti-drug abuse campaign

10 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zec yet to release voters roll

10 hrs ago | 202 Views

Bulawayo based Presidential candidate unfazed in latest bid for presidency

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe Presidential aspirant sues over rejected nomination

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mnangagwa thrives on being an 'arsonist fireman'

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

UK spurns Zimbabwe metal driver's licences?

10 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Telecel, NetOne lose subscriptions

10 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF brings science into campaign?

10 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zanu-PF shaping Bulawayo's development agenda?

10 hrs ago | 169 Views

Bulawayo high school drama series premieres on DStv

10 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chevrons playing Super Six in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 186 Views

Indlovu iyanyathela in no-show

10 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe industry applauds improved power situation

10 hrs ago | 125 Views

US$110 000 to explore waste recycling in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bosso make move for Chirinda

10 hrs ago | 102 Views

Western backed Zambia wins debt relief

10 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe transporters to fit speed limiting and monitoring devices

10 hrs ago | 129 Views

Van Blerk nails Biti

10 hrs ago | 255 Views

Potraz bids to protect rights to privacy

10 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill' threat to Zimbabwean journalists two months before elections

10 hrs ago | 64 Views

Fraudster who forged CCC officials' signatures in Kariba double candidature faces arrest

10 hrs ago | 450 Views

Regulations for new driver's licence gazetted

21 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Training remains Zimbabwe Defence Forces's top priority

21 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chief Gezani installed

21 hrs ago | 422 Views

Chamisa hits back at Mnangagwa and Jonathan Moyo

21 hrs ago | 3081 Views

Kasukuwere could give Chamisa a good run for his money

22 hrs ago | 1330 Views

WATCH: Chamisa is an America puppet, says Mbalula

22 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Chamisa appeals for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

22 hrs ago | 288 Views

Chamisa's Lobengula-Magwese candidate in a Mai Titi spot of bother

22 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zanu-PF's crisis meeting betrays vote uncertainty

23 hrs ago | 1379 Views

'FAZ could cost Mnangagwa'

23 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Zimbabwe's future is debated in the city but decided in the village

23 hrs ago | 277 Views

Kasukuwere to test Mnangagwa's democratic credentials

23 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zimbabwe's mobile network operators now frequently adjusting tariffs

23 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chinese firm gets lucrative US$200m Zimbabwe exploration deal

23 hrs ago | 509 Views

Masiyiwa receives Afreximbank award

23 hrs ago | 111 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days