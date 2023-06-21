FULL LIST: CCC 'fake' candidates unveiled

News / National

by CCC

FRAUDULENT DOUBLE CANDIDATESPursuant to our press briefing on 22 June 2023, we filed objections against double candidates in terms of the procedure provided for under the Electoral Act. We have received no response from ZEC. Consequently, we have noted an electoral appeal to the Electoral Court under EC3/2023 against the decision of the Nomination Court to accept the nomination forms of fraudulent double candidates whose forms carried forged signatures. In addition, we have filed criminal complaints against all of the fraudulent candidates under RRB No. 5585161, ZRP Kopje. For the avoidance of doubt, the following candidates are not candidates for the CCC:NATIONAL ASSEMBLYHarare1. Sunningdale - Christmas Goremusandu2. Mount Pleasant - Jonathan Machokoto3. St Marys - Freddy Michael Musarirevu4. Warren Park - Energy Tanaka Matika5. Harare South - George Magweta; Hasha Trouble6. Hatcliffe - Lloyd Sande7. Hatfield - Admire Adam Griza8. Hunyani - Terrence Khumbula9. Epworth South - Solomon Baramasimbe, Didymus Bande10. Harare Central - Irvine Hatitye Nyaningwe11. Harare East - Malvin Razaru12. Harare West - Farai Michael Padzarondora13. Chitungwiza North - Enock Nyashadzashe Chitoro14. Chitungwiza South - Shepard Kariramombe15. Churu - Tichaona NyikadzinoBulawayo Province16. Pelandaba - Tshabalala Soneni Moyo17.Entumbabe-Enjube Dingilizwe Tshuma18. Pumula - Albert MhlangaMashonaland East Province19. Marondera Central - Misheck ManyereMashonaland West20. Kariba - Andrew MutsauLOCAL AUTHORITIESBulawayo MunicipalityWard 1 - Mbuso SisoWard 6 - Fikezweni NyoniWard 12 - Siboniso MoyoWard 13 - Methuseli BhebheWard 15 - Ashton MhlangaWard 18 — Mildred NcubeWard 22 - Mkhaliphi SibandaWard 24 Phumulani SibandaWard 28 Vusurnuzi ChirwaMarondera MunicipalityWard 3 - Derick MugumbateWard 7 - Godfery BasviWard 10 - Jimmy JalifuHarare MunicipalityWard 21 - Alexio NyakudyaWard 18 - Ncube MildredWard 22 - Mkhaliphi SibandaNkayi RDCWard 14 - Busani SitholeWard 16 - Mandlenkosi TshumaWard 20 - Cephas NcubeWard 23 - Lovemore BandaWard 25 - Sambulo MaphosaWard 28 - One NcubeShould the fraudulent candidates withdraw their candidature within 24 hours, the CCC will not persist with both the civil and criminal proceedings against them.