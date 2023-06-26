Latest News Editor's Choice


Raisedon Baya blasts CCC Cowdray Park candidate

by Mandla Ndlovu
Senior cultural expert Raisedon Baya has teared into the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)'s aspiring candidate for Cowdray Park constituency, Pashor Raphael Sibanda over his controversial utterances that if his party is given power they will fix all Zimbabwe's problems in two days.

Writing on Twitter, Baya said, "Something is wrong with our electorate. A politician organises a small rally & says if you put us into power we will change the country's situation in 2 days and the people cheer this politician. The promises are not real. Our people are swallowing them -hook, line and sinker."

One user responded to Baya, "Obviously he didnt necessarily mean 2 days he meant within a short space of time thats configurative language boss."

This prompted the revered playwright to  say, "And you believe that. Poetic licence I guess. How will they do that in a short time. It wasn't there in the message. What in Zimbabwe right now canyou change in two days except street names, but even those will take more than two weeks."

Sibanda recently said he is unfazed by the developmental projects being implemented by Zanu PF candidate, Professor Mthuli Ncube.

"This Zanu-PF candidate has been there for the past five years (in government as Finance Minister) and you can't come to the people of Cowdray Park and try to change their minds three months before an election, that's vote buying and that's the rigging that we are always talking about"



Source - Byo24News

