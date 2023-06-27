Village head arrested for bashing villager over firewood

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Failure to control temper by a Mutoko village head left him in the hands of the police after being arrested for assault.Trust Kapoka was dragged to Mutoko magistrates courts where he was sentenced to six months in jail by Magistrate Elijah Sibanda.Sibanda conditionally suspended the sentence to 375 hours of community service.Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told the court that on June 2 the village head saw the complainant Loina Gondo and her husband on their way to Mutoko Centre with their ox-drawn scotch cart.He accused them of cutting and selling firewood, a misunderstanding arose.Kapoka assaulted Gondo in front of her helpless husband Kelvin Mukhulani.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Kapoka.