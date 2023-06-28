Latest News Editor's Choice


Would-be rapists gets instant justice

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A 21-YEAR-OLD Mutoko man who attempted to rape his 19-year-old girl neighbour is lucky to be alive after getting instant justice from an angry mob.

Tinotenda Ndengenya was arrested by citizens around 3 am after he tried to rape an alert teenager.

The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday where he appeared before magistrate Elijah Sibanda.

He was slapped with 12 months in jail and six months were conditionally suspended.

Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told the court on March 25 Ndengenya broke into the complainant's room and started fondling the complainant's breasts.

The complainant shouted for help and Ndengenya was caught on the door while trying to run away.

He blamed alcohol for his shenanigans.


+27610282354

simbasitho@bulawayo24.com

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
#Mutoko, #Rape, #Arrested

