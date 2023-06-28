Latest News Editor's Choice


Chidhakwa vows to continue leading

by Tarisai Mudahondo
3 hrs ago
Outgoing Member of Parliament for Mabvuku/Tafara constituency in Harare James Chidhakwa vows to continue a leader while donating reading books to ten Mabvuku/ Tafara primary schools.

Speaking to this publication during the handover Chidhakwa said, "l feel proud of this donation because it's a legacy l am leaving.

I am not a politician but a leader, my leading was not about power but the opportunity to lead and l did exceptionally".

He said, "During my reign we have 100 women who graduated on handworks across the constituency yearly and we also have 100 youth graduating in leadership and entrepreneurship so it is in me to develop the community because it is my home where l belong and shall forever belong".

Mabvuku, Donnybrook, Batanai, Simudzai, Tashinga, Mwanandishe, Tsinhirano, Chimokoto and Tafara 1 primary schools received 10 boxes of books per school.

Chidhakwa is also the Social and Economic Justice Ambassador and the African Parliamentary Network on lllicit Financial flows and Tax Zimbabwe Caucus Chair.

Source - Byo24News

