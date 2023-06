uGogo Wabancane Qha dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Elizabeth Makhalisa popularly known as uGogo Wabancane Qha on ZBC's Radio 2 show has died.This was announced by popular media personality and former Radio 2 presenter Ezra Tshisa Sibanda on his Twitter account.Said Tshisa, "Gogo Elizabeth Makhalisa popularly known as uGogo Wabancane Qha on ZBC's Radio 2 show has gone to be with the Lord. Gogo died peacefully at her house in Mpopoma early hours of this morning. The former teacher & educationist was a darling to many MHDSRIP."