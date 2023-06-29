'Zimbabwe is a crime scene,' says Kasukuwere

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Zimbabwean minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, who will be contesting the presidential election in Zimbabwe in August, is making plans to tackle the country's socio-economic challenges.Kasukuwere, who has been out for six years after the late former president Robert Mugabe was removed from power, says he will be speaking to other former politicians in all political parties, with the aim of ensuring that Zimbabweans come together, to address the country's problems.Many Zimbabweans have fled the country, looking for better economic opportunities.Our international news editor, Sophie Mokoena spoke to Kasukuwere and started by asking him what happened on that fateful night when he and other cabinet ministers fled the country.