Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CIO linked FAZ abducts village head over cement

by Staff reporter
19 mins ago | Views
Three men from Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) on Wednesday allegedly abducted and threatened to kill Munamati Village head in Ward 8 Gutu Central, Wilfred Munamati, for receiving ten bags of cement donated by a local CCC candidate for use in the construction of a flat bridge across a stream in the area.

Munamati, who did not realise he was talking to The Mirror, confirmed the abduction.

He pleaded with The Mirror not to publish the story for fear of being killed. He said he was taken to CIO offices at Mpandawana Growth Point, where FAZ members threatened to beat him up before they ordered him to take back the donation to the CCC candidate. According to his recorded statement to The Mirror, he was warned that he would disappear.

Munamati was instructed to receive donations from the Zanu-PF candidate for the constituency and Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Winston Chitando and ordered to wait for that cement only.

He was released two hours later after pleading that he would surrender back the cement. He was forced to go back home on foot.

"Handichatoibati cement yacho, aaa unofira mahara, unonyura. Ndaitotaurirwa zvekuti unonyangarika. Pakatoipa hapana kumira zvakanaka. Tava kutongoita madollar dollar totsvaga cement. (I am not touching that cement any more. I don't want to risk my life because I was told that I would disappear. We will go back to our original plan to get a dollar each from volunteers in the village," said Munamati.

Leonard Machinya, an unemployed youth from Machinya Village in the same ward, is said to have led the FAZ group.

However, Machinya confirmed that Munati was in Gutu, but denied ever taking Munamati and said he came alone.

"We never took him. He came alone. I don't know what he wanted. I never saw him," said Machinya.

CCC candidate for Gutu Central, Matthew Takaona, confirmed that he pledged to donate cement when he attended a funeral of a fellow Catholic near Maregedze Primary School on Sunday. He then bought the cement, and it was delivered the next day.  

"I attended a funeral of a fellow Catholic who died in the area. It was announced at the funeral that President Mnangagwa donated 20kg of meal-mealie to the bereaved family through FAZ, which was a very good gesture. The village head, however, then pleaded with villagers to pay USD1 each to buy three bags of cement for the construction of a flat bridge across a stream that made it almost impossible for vehicles to reach the homestead of the funeral.

"I realised that the three bags were too few and I pledged and delivered 10 bags of cement the next day and am surprised that villagers are being ordered not to use it," said Takaona.

Takaona said the FAZ gang committed a crime by forcing Munamati to go with them.

"This gang is guilty of a crime. This is abduction and a serious crime. FAZ has no right to force people into their cars. Police must arrest these youths before this behaviour escalates into worse political violence. The village head must report the matter to Police'', said Takaona.

Munamati said he was picked up by FAZ at his home and bundled into a vehicle. He was taken to the CIO office at Gutu Police Station at Mpandawana. He was interrogated there by three men.

However, villagers who talked to The Mirror vowed not to return the cement. They said that they were going to start work on the bridge this week.

"We have been asking the council to build this flat bridge since independence and has done nothing. We cannot miss this opportunity. We will not return the cement. We will start building the bridge this week.

"We don't need politicians who only think about themselves and are anti-development," said a villager who declined to be named for fear of reprisals.

Sources said a group of villagers held a meeting over the matter yesterday and resolved to go and see Machinya.

Leonard is the son of Machinya, a late prominent businessman with retail shops dotting the district, including at Mpandawana Growth Point.

Source - The Mirror
More on: #CIO, #FAZ, #Cement

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF uncontested in 92 wards

8 mins ago | 32 Views

Mthuli Ncube cannot be an outsider from any soil koBulawayo

11 mins ago | 28 Views

Mutonhori Rwodzi's family suspects foul play

17 mins ago | 57 Views

'Zimbabwe is a crime scene,' says Kasukuwere

32 mins ago | 115 Views

uGogo Wabancane Qha dies

36 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to stop Kasukuwere

1 hr ago | 258 Views

PHOTOS: Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwe says it was willing to welcome back its citizens from South Africa

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa fixes roads to polling stations in rural strongholds

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Minister's husband running as independent after Zanu PF snub dies in accident

1 hr ago | 418 Views

Armed robbers hit Lupane bank

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Fight stopper's head axed three times

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Peeping Tom turns rapist on cousin's wife

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Storm over Black Elisha's one-on-one charges

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Woman loses ear in fight over man

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Man gets lobola refund after wife gets married to former teacher

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Man commits suicide after 'impregnating' stepdaughter

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa says no one can lecture Zimbabwe on democracy

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

CIO operative convicted for extortion

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

10 hospitalised over suspected food poisoning

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF needs to pass a free and fair election test

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mapeza buoyant ahead of Chicken Inn clash

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to address past human rights violations

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

ANC to blame for immigration crisis, says Maimane

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

ZNCC calls for review of Customs and Excise Act

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

TelOne suffers US$7,4m loss

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

'There's still time to resolve nomination disputes'

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF going to court to challenge nomination of 15 CCC National Assembly candidates

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Dembare raid Dulibadzimu United

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Man kills other for beating wife

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Captured PP clears Ramaphosa in final Phala Phala report

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Miners appeal for the scrapping of EPOs

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

ZBC launches digital system

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF wants 15 CCC candidates nullified

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe will not allow observers to dictate to its citizens

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Village mob assaults fhief

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Maradona vs. Messi: Who Is Better?

6 hrs ago | 420 Views

Motsoaledi to apply for leave to appeal against Zimbabwean Exemption Permit judgments

19 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature hearing postponed to July 7

19 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Zimbabwe strengthen CWC23 qualification hopes with Oman win

19 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo aspiring MP says he was acquitted

19 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Chamisa, CCC candidates plot victory

19 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Masimirembwa cornered in Mnangagwa challenger trial

19 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Govt salary offer ‘too little', say teachers

19 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Fire guts Mpilo Hospital office

19 hrs ago | 453 Views

Will the next ZANU PF leader call Mnangagwa a 'dimwit'?

29 Jun 2023 at 13:05hrs | 1464 Views

Chidhakwa vows to continue leading

29 Jun 2023 at 12:52hrs | 1547 Views

Would-be rapists gets instant justice

29 Jun 2023 at 12:47hrs | 1354 Views

'EU welcomes invitation to observe 2023 election.' Yeah, for purposes of yet another academic report

29 Jun 2023 at 12:42hrs | 546 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days