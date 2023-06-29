Pastors4 ED,young miners to meet Mnangagwa

News / National

by Desire Tshuma

Pastors For Economic Development have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Young Miners For Economic Development to work together in resuscitation of the economy with the event scheduled to take place at the National Sports Stadium next week.Pastors and Young Miners for economic development are national organizations that seeks to promote and resuscitate economic of the country in achieving upper middle income economy by 2030. Speaking to this Publication, National founding person for Pastors for Economic Development Professor Idirashe Dongo said as the Pastors organization they stand in solidarity with President Dr Emerson Mnangagwa's vision for the achievement of 2030 upper middle income economy."On the 6th of July we are going to gather at the National Sports Stadium as congratulations represented by all different churches in conjunction with Young Miners For Economic Development. Among the top leaders who shall grace this very important gathering with be the Head Of State and government His Excellency President Dr Emerson Mnangagwa including the first family " narrated Pastor Prof Dongo .She went further and said this gathering is going to open a lot of avenues and opportunities among the congregants and youn miners for Economic Development. " The gathering will witness Pastors receiving mining prospecting licenses for Young Miners4ED so that they will uplift themselves and youths in their responsible districts nationwide." We are standing behind our President as he always preaches the gospel of love and unity among all Zimbabweans regardless of color , political affiliation, ethnicity creed to mention a few . We are expecting over 80 000 delegates who includes UFIC leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, Bishop Mananga , Father Mukonori , baba Guti ,baba Mutendi , mutumwa Nimrod to mention a few " added Pastor Dongo.During the gathering, president for Young Miners for Economic Development Mr Nyasha Magadhe will also take to stage presentation on how their organizations is assisting youth accros Zimbabwe. " While the mining industry proves to be one of the best sector in the rescustation, the involvement of youth has been on peripherals . In this industry, most youth are having no clue to the industry and the happenings " said MagadheYoung Miners for Economic Development was formed in 2022 at a time a time when the government is looking forward in creating a $12 billion industry by end of 2023 and achieving upper middle income economy by 2030. " Therefore the involvement of youth in the sector is a great significance and we shall mobilize 1500 youth in all districts to vote for our President in the August 23 elections " concluded Mr Magadhe