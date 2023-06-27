Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mzembi claims politics at play at Mutonhora Rwodzi fatal accident

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A BROTHER to Christopher Mutonhora Rwodzi, the late Gutu West aspiring independent Member of Parliament (MP) who was killed in a road accident Thursday, has claimed foul play in his sibling's death.

Aaron, who visited the accident scene soon after Rwodzi drove through a bridge 18 metres into a dry riverbed to his demise, said his death was mysterious.

Rwodzi had been barred by the ruling Zanu-PF party from contesting the Gutu West National Assembly seat but proceeded to file papers at the Nomination Court as an Independent candidate.

He called himself Independent4ED in reference to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 4ED affiliates which have been cropping up over the past year.

"The accident is mysterious; he drove on that road at least four times a week. He was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser along a rehabilitated road. I went to the accident scene last night but could not make sense of it," Aaron told The Mirror of Masvingo.

"We have lost the family's vanguard. The accident is unspeakable. We got the news when a Police officer answered his phone and told us that an accident had occurred. The vehicle fell on its roof, and he was trapped inside."

Rwodzi who was husband to Chirumanzu legislator and Deputy Tourism Minister Barbra will be buried in Fairfields, Mvuma on Sunday.

His death has raised eyebrows, with exiled former Cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi claiming foul play in a post on Twitter.

"Can you establish what has happened to Mutonhori Rwodzi, Independent Zanu-PF Candidate, 10km peg Chivhu Road. Let's stop these threats against constitutional rights of citizens to participate in politics how they feel. Let's pray for Rwodzi," wrote Mzembi.










Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

2 court applications to remove Saviour Kasukuwere from ballot

50 mins ago | 130 Views

Joshua Nkomo's undying legacy

1 hr ago | 44 Views

CCC's Bulawayo Nomination Court debacle

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

VIEW: Full Zimbabwe poll candidate list

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Muzorewa says 'vote 'sanctions-cursed' Zanu-PF out'

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Opposition howlers presents Zanu-PF with an early election advantage

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Kasukuwere returning to Zimbabwe soon

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Highway robbers cause havoc in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Bosso bank on BF comforts

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Overcoming the fear of public speaking

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Life of refugees at Zimbabwe's Tongogara Refugee Camp

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Presidential candidate banks luck on 'spiritual intelligence'

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fears cholera outbreak may spiral out of control in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zanu-PF remembers Joshua Nkomo with Bulilima rally?

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

The inspiring journey of Joshua Nkomo, African hero

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Filabusi villagers on edge as loose lion preys on livestock

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo fans caught in between stumps and goal posts as soccer, cricket clash

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Ariel's extraordinary journey with Bosso

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF scoffs at CCC claims

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Women backbone of Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Chiwenga hails church partnership

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe, EU sign agreement on polls

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for Bulilima rally

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

4 arrested for assaulting chief over burial

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe's 2023 wheat hectarage rises to 86 000

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Joshua Nkomo named dogs after Ian Smith and his wife

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo police warn residents against abusing social media

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu erects plaques in memory of Gukurahundi victims

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Observe not monitor elections, says Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwean teachers bemoan US$13 slave wage

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Pastors4 ED,young miners to meet Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Politics now highest paying job in Zimbabwe'

18 hrs ago | 769 Views

20 aspiring MPs fail to file nomination papers

18 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Govt applauds NUST

18 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimdollar shortage hits market

18 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Zanu-PF uncontested in 92 wards

18 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Mthuli Ncube cannot be an outsider from any soil koBulawayo

18 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Mutonhori Rwodzi's family suspects foul play

18 hrs ago | 2186 Views

CIO linked FAZ abducts village head over cement

19 hrs ago | 448 Views

'Zimbabwe is a crime scene,' says Kasukuwere

19 hrs ago | 1029 Views

uGogo Wabancane Qha dies

19 hrs ago | 735 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to stop Kasukuwere

19 hrs ago | 1359 Views

PHOTOS: Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 3372 Views

Zimbabwe says it was willing to welcome back its citizens from South Africa

20 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa fixes roads to polling stations in rural strongholds

20 hrs ago | 274 Views

Minister's husband running as independent after Zanu PF snub dies in accident

20 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Armed robbers hit Lupane bank

20 hrs ago | 464 Views

Fight stopper's head axed three times

20 hrs ago | 281 Views

Peeping Tom turns rapist on cousin's wife

20 hrs ago | 499 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days