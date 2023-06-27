Mzembi claims politics at play at Mutonhora Rwodzi fatal accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BROTHER to Christopher Mutonhora Rwodzi, the late Gutu West aspiring independent Member of Parliament (MP) who was killed in a road accident Thursday, has claimed foul play in his sibling's death.Aaron, who visited the accident scene soon after Rwodzi drove through a bridge 18 metres into a dry riverbed to his demise, said his death was mysterious.Rwodzi had been barred by the ruling Zanu-PF party from contesting the Gutu West National Assembly seat but proceeded to file papers at the Nomination Court as an Independent candidate.He called himself Independent4ED in reference to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 4ED affiliates which have been cropping up over the past year."The accident is mysterious; he drove on that road at least four times a week. He was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser along a rehabilitated road. I went to the accident scene last night but could not make sense of it," Aaron told The Mirror of Masvingo."We have lost the family's vanguard. The accident is unspeakable. We got the news when a Police officer answered his phone and told us that an accident had occurred. The vehicle fell on its roof, and he was trapped inside."Rwodzi who was husband to Chirumanzu legislator and Deputy Tourism Minister Barbra will be buried in Fairfields, Mvuma on Sunday.His death has raised eyebrows, with exiled former Cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi claiming foul play in a post on Twitter."Can you establish what has happened to Mutonhori Rwodzi, Independent Zanu-PF Candidate, 10km peg Chivhu Road. Let's stop these threats against constitutional rights of citizens to participate in politics how they feel. Let's pray for Rwodzi," wrote Mzembi.