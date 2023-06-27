Bulawayo police warn residents against abusing social media

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have warned residents against abusing social media to settle personal scores.Acting spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele made the remarks after social media went abuzz over false reports that Dalubuhle Ngwenya (42) from Mzilikazi was involved in human trafficking."Police in Bulawayo did preliminary investigations and nothing was found. Ngwenya was interviewed and he stated that he was processing a divorce with his wife and believes that the false reports were meant to tarnish him," she said."We would like to warn the public against abusing social media to settle their differences."