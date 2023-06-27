Zimbabwe's 2023 wheat hectarage rises to 86 000

News / National

by Staff reporter

Farmers have planted wheat on 86 000 hectares this season, which is 4 000 hectares shy of the targeted 90 000 hectares, setting the stage for yet another bumper wheat harvest, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary, Dr John Basera said yesterday.He was speaking during a wheat field day in Mazowe District, where he applauded the private sector for supporting the agriculture sector.Dr Basera said private sector players have planted wheat on 23 000 hectares, representing 28 percent of the 86 000 hectares planted.Zimbabwe had set a target of planting wheat on 90 000 hectares this year, up from 85 000 hectares last year, but the target was missed by 4 000 hectares due to challenges including late planting and delays in accessing inputs by some farmers.From this year's 86 000 hectares, the country is expecting a fresh record of 420 000 tonnes, which is about 60 000 tonnes more than the national annual requirement of 360 000 tonnes.Dr Basera said the financial services sector has played a key role in helping Zimbabwe grow its wheat hectarage, in line with the Agricultural Recovery and Growth Plan."We have Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) and Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) combining to finance production of between 25 000 to 28 000 ha. This is about 30 percent of the total production."This season's wheat production is the highest ever recorded in Zimbabwe since the inception of wheat production," said Dr Basera.The Joint Venture (JV) Policy is also bearing fruit, as engagements between beneficiaries of the Land Reform Programme and investors contributed to the increased wheat hectarage, said Dr Basera.Host farmer, Mr Kane York of Mazowe, partnered with a beneficiary of the land redistribution exercise to increase wheat production."We planted 195 hectares of wheat and we are aiming for a yield of seven-and-a-half tonnes per hectare," he said."This joint venture aims to increase the country's wheat production as well as empower small-scale farmers and promote inclusive economic growth. This year has been the most successful since I started wheat farming."The Government has maintained electricity supply to wheat production clusters resulting in a consistent and reliable power supply for irrigation."