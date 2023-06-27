Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

4 arrested for assaulting chief over burial

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Four villagers from Boroma resettlement area in Masvingo Central have been arrested for public violence after they teamed up with a mob on Wednesday that assaulted their traditional chief, Chief Murinye, and three police officers.

The assault occurred following Chief Murinye (born Ephias Munodawafa)'s decision to bar them from burying a relative at a place considered sacred.

Chief Murinye sustained body bruises and a swollen eye during the brazen attack, while three police officers stationed at Nemamwa Police Station, who had accompanied the chief in a bid to stop the burial at Village 33B, were also hurt.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said they had arrested Amen Munyimo (46), Moses Mugabe (42), Jenniffer Mande (70) and Christopher Maromo (55) for public violence over the assault.

Investigations were ongoing to account for more suspects, he said.

Social media was also awash with the story of the attack after a video recording of the assault of the chief and police officers went viral.

In the video clip, an angry mob can be seen surrounding and manhandling Chief Murinye, with some slapping, punching and kicking him.

At one time in one of the videos, Chief Murinye can be seen trying to get away from his assailants who attack him relentlessly until he took to his heels.

‘'We don't expect people to beat up a chief and police officers because this is tantamount to putting themselves above the law," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"This is not acceptable and we always encourage people to resort to dialogue whenever there is a misunderstanding. How will people co-exist in future if people beat up each other?''

It is alleged that on Wednesday, Chief Murinye heard villagers were preparing to bury the remains of Jairos Zindoga at an undesignated place at a homestead in Village 33B in his area.

This was not permissible according to the culture and tradition of the area.

He went to report at Nemamwa Police Station from where he was accompanied by three police officers to stop the burial.

On arrival, Chief Murinye told the mourners to stop the burial and instead use the community cemetery.

This did not go down well with some of the mourners, who started assaulting the chief and the police officers.

Arrests were only effected after reinforcements were called from Nemamwa.

Masvingo Provincial Chiefs' Assembly chair, Chief Chitanga (Mr Felani Chauke), condemned the attack on Chief Murinye.

‘'It is an anathema to beat up a chief," he said. "We strongly condemn it and its is really unacceptable. We hope the long arm of the law will take its course without fear or favour."

He said the Provincial Chiefs' Assembly would institute its own investigations to get to the bottom of the matter.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

2 court applications to remove Saviour Kasukuwere from ballot

50 mins ago | 131 Views

Joshua Nkomo's undying legacy

1 hr ago | 44 Views

CCC's Bulawayo Nomination Court debacle

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

VIEW: Full Zimbabwe poll candidate list

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Muzorewa says 'vote 'sanctions-cursed' Zanu-PF out'

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Opposition howlers presents Zanu-PF with an early election advantage

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Kasukuwere returning to Zimbabwe soon

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Highway robbers cause havoc in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Bosso bank on BF comforts

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Overcoming the fear of public speaking

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Life of refugees at Zimbabwe's Tongogara Refugee Camp

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Presidential candidate banks luck on 'spiritual intelligence'

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fears cholera outbreak may spiral out of control in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zanu-PF remembers Joshua Nkomo with Bulilima rally?

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

The inspiring journey of Joshua Nkomo, African hero

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Filabusi villagers on edge as loose lion preys on livestock

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo fans caught in between stumps and goal posts as soccer, cricket clash

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Ariel's extraordinary journey with Bosso

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF scoffs at CCC claims

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Women backbone of Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Chiwenga hails church partnership

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe, EU sign agreement on polls

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for Bulilima rally

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe's 2023 wheat hectarage rises to 86 000

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Joshua Nkomo named dogs after Ian Smith and his wife

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo police warn residents against abusing social media

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu erects plaques in memory of Gukurahundi victims

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mzembi claims politics at play at Mutonhora Rwodzi fatal accident

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Observe not monitor elections, says Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwean teachers bemoan US$13 slave wage

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Pastors4 ED,young miners to meet Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Politics now highest paying job in Zimbabwe'

18 hrs ago | 769 Views

20 aspiring MPs fail to file nomination papers

18 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Govt applauds NUST

18 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimdollar shortage hits market

18 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Zanu-PF uncontested in 92 wards

18 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Mthuli Ncube cannot be an outsider from any soil koBulawayo

18 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Mutonhori Rwodzi's family suspects foul play

18 hrs ago | 2186 Views

CIO linked FAZ abducts village head over cement

19 hrs ago | 448 Views

'Zimbabwe is a crime scene,' says Kasukuwere

19 hrs ago | 1029 Views

uGogo Wabancane Qha dies

19 hrs ago | 735 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to stop Kasukuwere

19 hrs ago | 1359 Views

PHOTOS: Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 3372 Views

Zimbabwe says it was willing to welcome back its citizens from South Africa

20 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa fixes roads to polling stations in rural strongholds

20 hrs ago | 274 Views

Minister's husband running as independent after Zanu PF snub dies in accident

20 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Armed robbers hit Lupane bank

20 hrs ago | 464 Views

Fight stopper's head axed three times

20 hrs ago | 281 Views

Peeping Tom turns rapist on cousin's wife

20 hrs ago | 499 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days