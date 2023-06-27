4 arrested for assaulting chief over burial

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four villagers from Boroma resettlement area in Masvingo Central have been arrested for public violence after they teamed up with a mob on Wednesday that assaulted their traditional chief, Chief Murinye, and three police officers.The assault occurred following Chief Murinye (born Ephias Munodawafa)'s decision to bar them from burying a relative at a place considered sacred.Chief Murinye sustained body bruises and a swollen eye during the brazen attack, while three police officers stationed at Nemamwa Police Station, who had accompanied the chief in a bid to stop the burial at Village 33B, were also hurt.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said they had arrested Amen Munyimo (46), Moses Mugabe (42), Jenniffer Mande (70) and Christopher Maromo (55) for public violence over the assault.Investigations were ongoing to account for more suspects, he said.Social media was also awash with the story of the attack after a video recording of the assault of the chief and police officers went viral.In the video clip, an angry mob can be seen surrounding and manhandling Chief Murinye, with some slapping, punching and kicking him.At one time in one of the videos, Chief Murinye can be seen trying to get away from his assailants who attack him relentlessly until he took to his heels.‘'We don't expect people to beat up a chief and police officers because this is tantamount to putting themselves above the law," said Asst Comm Nyathi."This is not acceptable and we always encourage people to resort to dialogue whenever there is a misunderstanding. How will people co-exist in future if people beat up each other?''It is alleged that on Wednesday, Chief Murinye heard villagers were preparing to bury the remains of Jairos Zindoga at an undesignated place at a homestead in Village 33B in his area.This was not permissible according to the culture and tradition of the area.He went to report at Nemamwa Police Station from where he was accompanied by three police officers to stop the burial.On arrival, Chief Murinye told the mourners to stop the burial and instead use the community cemetery.This did not go down well with some of the mourners, who started assaulting the chief and the police officers.Arrests were only effected after reinforcements were called from Nemamwa.Masvingo Provincial Chiefs' Assembly chair, Chief Chitanga (Mr Felani Chauke), condemned the attack on Chief Murinye.‘'It is an anathema to beat up a chief," he said. "We strongly condemn it and its is really unacceptable. We hope the long arm of the law will take its course without fear or favour."He said the Provincial Chiefs' Assembly would institute its own investigations to get to the bottom of the matter.