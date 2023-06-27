Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Women backbone of Zanu-PF'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Women are the backbone of Zanu-PF and they should, in their numbers, drum up support for the ruling party to ensure a landslide and uncontested victory in the forthcoming harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President, who is also Zanu-PF First Secretary, said women constituted the majority of voters and it was critical that the ruling party's Women's League lures more people to join the revolutionary party.

Delivering a keynote address at a Women's Assembly meeting at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said women played an integral role in the national discourse and no leader would lead an organisation sustainably without their support.

The meeting was attended by Zanu-PF Women's League national and provincial executive members in terms of the party's Constitution.

"The timing of this gathering running under the theme, ‘Amalgamating Women Towards A Landslide And Uncontested victory for Zanu-PF in the 2023 harmonised elections,' coincides with preparations for the upcoming 2023 harmonised general elections.

"In line with the theme, all members of the Women's League must continue to mobilise and drum up support for more votes for our colossal revolutionary party, and defend our hard-won independence and freedom we enjoy today. It is our duty as Zimbabweans to defend and preserve our national heritage," said President Mnangagwa.

The Women's League, he said, should take advantage of women's status as the majority of voters to ensure victory for the party.

"You the women are the backbone of our revolutionary party Zanu-PF. I have all the confidence in your capability. In this regard, you have done it before and you are going to do it again by making sure that Zanu-PF has uncontested victory in August. Allow me to take this opportunity to celebrate and applaud local authority and national assembly female, male and youth candidates who successfully filed their papers in the Nomination Court. I am happy," said President Mnangagwa.

"As leaders, you represent the entire country because every province is represented. We need servant leadership, and as leaders you are the servants of the people, those whom you lead are your masters. If you want sustainable leadership, have respect for those who voted for you. I, therefore, call upon the Women's League and all the departments to carry the burden of mobilising not only the Women's League but the entire structures of the party. Every single political party is strong because its Women's League is strong. The leadership of any political party, for it to survive, must have a strong Women's League and Zanu-PF has a strong Women's League."

The President chronicled several measures that the Second Republic has taken to uplift the lives of people in various sectors such as agriculture, where the country is now food secure.

He said the mining sector was now contributing US$12 billion to the economy while in the energy sector, new power projects were helping ease load shedding.

"As a country we felt it ridiculous to continue importing food, so we introduced an agriculture model which guarantees food security, that of Pfumvudza. We need food security at household level that is why we introduced Pfumvudza. It does not require a tractor or draught power but just one's brain. The Government provides inputs," said President Mnangagwa.

He said the Government was considering exporting grain since it now has a surplus owing to various interventions it introduced which saw the agriculture sector becoming an US$8,2 billion economy way before the 2023 target.

The country's success story comes despite the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Britain and its Western allies after Harare embarked on the land reform programme that redressed colonial land imbalances.

Other measures include directing State universities to have education biased towards science and technology where institutions are now into research and innovations, responding to the nation's needs.

For example, the Education 5.0 thrust saw universities manufacturing sundries like medical syringes and also medical oxygen to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 that claimed millions of lives globally.

Earlier, Zanu-PF Secretary for the Women's League Mabel Chinomona had said that the league was geared towards President Mnangagwa's victory.

"The Women's League is committed to mobilise the electorate to ensure a resounding victory for the colossal party and the President. We are behind you President. We want you to continue implementing a number of projects which you are spearheading across the country. The League will ensure a resounding victory for the party. The league is behind you President," said Chinomona.

The Women's League commended President Mnangagwa for the steps he has taken in uplifting Zimbabweans from poverty into prosperity, creating jobs, and providing inputs to women among other things.

The League also applauded President Mnangagwa for appointing a number of women into positions of authority, among them Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa, and Senate president Chinomona among others.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

2 court applications to remove Saviour Kasukuwere from ballot

51 mins ago | 131 Views

Joshua Nkomo's undying legacy

1 hr ago | 45 Views

CCC's Bulawayo Nomination Court debacle

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

VIEW: Full Zimbabwe poll candidate list

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

Muzorewa says 'vote 'sanctions-cursed' Zanu-PF out'

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Opposition howlers presents Zanu-PF with an early election advantage

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Kasukuwere returning to Zimbabwe soon

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Highway robbers cause havoc in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Bosso bank on BF comforts

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Overcoming the fear of public speaking

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Life of refugees at Zimbabwe's Tongogara Refugee Camp

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Presidential candidate banks luck on 'spiritual intelligence'

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fears cholera outbreak may spiral out of control in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zanu-PF remembers Joshua Nkomo with Bulilima rally?

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

The inspiring journey of Joshua Nkomo, African hero

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Filabusi villagers on edge as loose lion preys on livestock

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo fans caught in between stumps and goal posts as soccer, cricket clash

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Ariel's extraordinary journey with Bosso

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF scoffs at CCC claims

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chiwenga hails church partnership

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe, EU sign agreement on polls

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for Bulilima rally

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

4 arrested for assaulting chief over burial

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe's 2023 wheat hectarage rises to 86 000

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Joshua Nkomo named dogs after Ian Smith and his wife

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo police warn residents against abusing social media

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu erects plaques in memory of Gukurahundi victims

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mzembi claims politics at play at Mutonhora Rwodzi fatal accident

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Observe not monitor elections, says Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwean teachers bemoan US$13 slave wage

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Pastors4 ED,young miners to meet Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Politics now highest paying job in Zimbabwe'

18 hrs ago | 769 Views

20 aspiring MPs fail to file nomination papers

18 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Govt applauds NUST

18 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimdollar shortage hits market

18 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Zanu-PF uncontested in 92 wards

18 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Mthuli Ncube cannot be an outsider from any soil koBulawayo

18 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Mutonhori Rwodzi's family suspects foul play

19 hrs ago | 2186 Views

CIO linked FAZ abducts village head over cement

19 hrs ago | 448 Views

'Zimbabwe is a crime scene,' says Kasukuwere

19 hrs ago | 1029 Views

uGogo Wabancane Qha dies

19 hrs ago | 735 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to stop Kasukuwere

19 hrs ago | 1359 Views

PHOTOS: Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 3372 Views

Zimbabwe says it was willing to welcome back its citizens from South Africa

20 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa fixes roads to polling stations in rural strongholds

20 hrs ago | 274 Views

Minister's husband running as independent after Zanu PF snub dies in accident

20 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Armed robbers hit Lupane bank

20 hrs ago | 464 Views

Fight stopper's head axed three times

20 hrs ago | 281 Views

Peeping Tom turns rapist on cousin's wife

20 hrs ago | 501 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days