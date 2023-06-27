Ariel's extraordinary journey with Bosso

News / National

by Staff reporter

AT the remarkable age of 34, Ariel Sibanda stands as a testament to defying expectations and showcases his incredible prowess as an integral part of Highlanders Football Club's campaign.Affectionately known as "Cat" by his teammates, this dark-skinned Bosso captain has been in a state of marvellous form, boasting an impressive record of nine clean sheets and conceding a mere three goals in 12 appearances for Highlanders during the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.Sibanda's first glimpse of defeat occurred on Match Day 3 when Highlanders triumphed over the reigning champions, FC Platinum, with a scoreline of 2-1 at Barbourfields Stadium.Since then, he only allowed goals during Match Days 10 and 11, resulting in Bosso's identical 1-1 draws against Cranborne Bullets and Greenfuel.In the past, Sibanda faced criticism for carrying excess weight. However, he has dedicated himself to rigorous training, shedding those extra pounds and maintaining peak physical condition.His hard work has paid off as he now claims the starting position, leaving his understudies, Reward Muza (24) and Raphael Pitisi (21) with a big challenge.Sibanda's commitment to excellence is evident as he arrives at the team's training ground two hours before his fellow first-team members.During these early hours, he diligently practices alongside the goalkeepers from Highlanders' developmental side, Bosso-90.These three young goalkeepers — Romeo Zimba (21), Gerald Sibanda (21) and Junior Nkala (19) also compete in the Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League.In addition to his on-field responsibilities, Sibanda is undergoing goalkeeping trainer apprenticeship under the guidance of Highlanders' goalkeepers' coach, Daniel Khumalo, affectionately known as Kayembe.Khumalo believes that Sibanda's presence and wealth of experience can serve as an inspiration to the young goalkeepers at Bosso."The future of the club lies in the development side, and I'm thrilled to work with these juniors at the right time and the right moment," Khumalo says."While I focus on Ariel's development, as he ages, I am grooming him to become a future goalkeeper trainer.I want these young goalkeepers to witness Ariel's work and continue to develop under my guidance."As the longest-serving member of the Highlanders squad, Sibanda has undeniably earned the status of a legend.With an impressive 15 years of dedication to the club, he appreciates the opportunity to learn from Khumalo and be exposed to the world of goalkeeping training. However, Sibanda dismisses any speculation about his imminent retirement at the end of the season."I am thoroughly enjoying the game and my only focus is on playing and continuing to do so for as long as the coaches believe I can contribute," said Sibanda."The records you speak of, the nine clean sheets, are a confirmation of the tremendous teamwork I share with my teammates. I wouldn't have achieved such milestones without their support."Aware of the inevitable need to consider his future prospects as he grows older, Sibanda expresses his unwavering passion for football.He firmly believes that when the time for retirement eventually arrives, he will seamlessly transition into coaching."I've gathered a wealth of experience over the years, working alongside exceptional trainers. I am grateful to coach Kayembe (Khumalo) for welcoming me to assist in training the junior goalkeepers at the club," said Sibanda.When asked about his retirement plans, Sibanda said he draws inspiration from Italian legend and World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who continues to play at the age of 45.He believes he still has several seasons left before considering retirement.Sibanda's determination and discipline are exemplified by the fact that he does not drink beer and as such has more years to offer to the game.However, his ultimate desire before hanging up his gloves is to secure a championship victory with Highlanders."I have enjoyed individual success throughout my career at Highlanders and have won numerous trophies," Sibanda reflects."But I feel a sense of emptiness without a league title. If I can win a league title, especially with Highlanders, the only club I've ever played for, I believe I can truly say I have had a successful football career."Highlanders find themselves within reach of the league title, sitting second on the table with 22 points from 12 games.They trail leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by just one point. Tomorrow, they face a formidable challenge against Caps United at Barbourfields Stadium, a match that could have a significant impact on their title aspirations.Sibanda's exceptional talent has not gone unnoticed in the past.He was named the Goalkeeper of the Year in 2012, a season in which Highlanders narrowly missed out on the league title to perennial rivals Dynamos based on goal difference as they were tied on 69 points.The following year, Sibanda had an outstanding campaign, keeping 16 clean sheets in 28 league games and claiming the prestigious Goalkeeper of the Year accolade.He also earned a spot on the Soccer Stars' calendar in 2019, solidifying his reputation as one of the top performers in Zimbabwean football.Throughout the championship drought, Sibanda sought solace in capturing trophies such as the Mbada Diamonds Cup, BancABC Super8 Trophy, NetOne OneWallet Cup, Chibuku Super Cup and the Independence Cup.