Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

The inspiring journey of Joshua Nkomo, African hero

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
IN the annals of African history, there are few figures as iconic and revered as the late Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo, affectionately known as Father Zimbabwe. A towering presence with an air of command, he captivated the international community when he made a resolute exit from a conference in London.

This momentous act of protest was against the Central African Federation, a fanciful scheme concocted by the British to amalgamate Northern and Southern Rhodesia, which now stand as the independent nations of Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Back in April 1953, Nkomo had graced the conference with his presence, invited by Sir Godfrey Huggins. However, his opposition to the endorsement of the Central African Federation was unequivocal. Little did he know that his stand would leave an indelible mark in history. Today, a majestic statue of this larger-than-life character stands tall and proud in the heart of the City of Kings central business district, serving as a constant reminder of the selfless struggle waged by him and other heroes to dismantle colonialism and British rule.

It has been precisely 24 years since the revered liberation icon breathed his last on that fateful day of July 1, 1999. A sombre cloud blanketed the nation as news of his passing spread.

"We grieve the loss of a father figure, a founder of our nation, this great man whose life was spent in the struggle. The giant has fallen," lamented the late President Robert Mugabe, his voice heavy with sorrow, as he addressed the nation.

Father Zimbabwe's battle against prostate cancer had come to an end, leaving behind a profound legacy.

Born in 1917, Joshua Nkomo hailed from humble beginnings. The son of a teacher and preacher for the London Missionary School, he worked as a carpenter in his youth to finance his education in South Africa. Fuelling his thirst for knowledge, Nkomo obtained a diploma in social science from the Jan Hofmeyr School of Social Science. Returning to his homeland of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), he took up employment with the Rhodesia Railways.

Balancing work and education, he pursued further studies through correspondence and earned a bachelor's degree in Economics and Social Science.

However, it was the realm of African nationalism that truly ignited Nkomo's passion. In 1951, he found his calling as the secretary of the Railway African Workers' Union, his eloquence flowing effortlessly in both IsiNdebele and English. His swift rise in prominence led to his election as the president of the Southern Rhodesian African National Congress.

Undeterred by the resistance imposed by white minority rule, Nkomo fearlessly championed the cause of his people. When the ANC faced a ban, he formed the National Democratic Party (NDP), assuming its presidency. In 1961, with the ban of the NDP, he established the Zimbabwe African Peoples Union (Zapu) and was duly elected as its president.

Ever convinced that white Rhodesians would never willingly embrace majority rule, Nkomo embarked on international voyages to seek support for an armed struggle against minority governance. Although Western nations turned a deaf ear to his appeals, the Soviet Union answered his call. The declaration of unilateral independence by Ian Smith in 1965 led to Nkomo's detainment for over a decade. Upon his release, he sought refuge in Zambia, where armed guerrillas were engaged in a fierce battle against British rule.

In 1979, Nkomo and other esteemed national leaders converged at Lancaster House in London to negotiate the independence of Zimbabwe.

Following this monumental event, he assumed the role of the country's Minister of Home Affairs and later ascended to the position of Vice President.

Who can forget his instrumental role that led to the signing of the Unity Accord of 1987 which gave birth to Zanu-PF?

As we reflect upon the extraordinary life of Joshua Nkomo, it is essential to delve deeper into the facets that shaped him into the revered figure he became. His unwavering dedication to the cause of African nationalism was rooted in his first-hand experiences of injustice and inequality.

Throughout his journey, Nkomo's resolute spirit and indomitable will remained unwavering, solidifying his place in history as a true champion of the people.

While Nkomo's activism and political acumen propelled him to the forefront of the struggle against white minority rule, it is crucial to acknowledge the personal sacrifices he made along the way. During his time in detention after Ian Smith's declaration of unilateral independence in 1965, Nkomo endured immense hardships and isolation. Yet, his unwavering determination and unwavering belief in the righteousness of the cause sustained him throughout those dark years.

Armed guerrilla fighters carried the torch of resistance against British rule from their Zambian base while Nkomo moved from country to country seeking international support for the liberation struggle. It was the Soviet Union that extended a helping hand after recognising the importance of Nkomo's cause.

The year 1979 marked a turning point in Zimbabwe's history, as Nkomo, alongside other visionary leaders, participated in the historic negotiations at Lancaster House in London. These negotiations paved the way for Zimbabwe's independence, and Nkomo played a pivotal role in shaping the future of the nation.

Taking on the mantle of Minister of Home Affairs and later ascending to the position of Vice-President, Nkomo remained committed to fostering a united and prosperous Zimbabwe for all its citizens.

Beyond his political achievements, Nkomo's legacy is also one of intellectual curiosity and personal growth. His unwavering pursuit of education, despite facing numerous challenges, is a testament to his thirst for knowledge and his understanding of the power it holds. Nkomo's academic accomplishments, including obtaining a diploma in Social Science and a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Social Science, showcased his commitment to equipping himself with the tools needed to lead his people effectively.

Father Zimbabwe's impact extended far beyond the political arena. His charisma, intellect and profound sense of justice resonated with people from all walks of life, making him a true embodiment of the aspirations and struggles of the Zimbabwean people. His towering statue, standing prominently in the heart of the City of Kings, serves as a symbol of his enduring legacy, inspiring generations to come to continue the fight for justice, equality and self-determination.

As we honour the memory of Joshua Nkomo, we recognise the immense sacrifices he made, the unwavering principles he upheld and the indelible mark he left on the pages of African history. He was a visionary, a leader, and a guiding light in the quest for liberation and independence.

Father Zimbabwe's legacy lives on, reminding us that the fight for a better future requires unwavering dedication, resilience, and the unwavering belief in the power of unity.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

2 court applications to remove Saviour Kasukuwere from ballot

50 mins ago | 131 Views

Joshua Nkomo's undying legacy

1 hr ago | 45 Views

CCC's Bulawayo Nomination Court debacle

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

VIEW: Full Zimbabwe poll candidate list

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Muzorewa says 'vote 'sanctions-cursed' Zanu-PF out'

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Opposition howlers presents Zanu-PF with an early election advantage

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Kasukuwere returning to Zimbabwe soon

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Highway robbers cause havoc in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Bosso bank on BF comforts

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Overcoming the fear of public speaking

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Life of refugees at Zimbabwe's Tongogara Refugee Camp

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Presidential candidate banks luck on 'spiritual intelligence'

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fears cholera outbreak may spiral out of control in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zanu-PF remembers Joshua Nkomo with Bulilima rally?

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Filabusi villagers on edge as loose lion preys on livestock

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo fans caught in between stumps and goal posts as soccer, cricket clash

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Ariel's extraordinary journey with Bosso

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF scoffs at CCC claims

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Women backbone of Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Chiwenga hails church partnership

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe, EU sign agreement on polls

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for Bulilima rally

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

4 arrested for assaulting chief over burial

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe's 2023 wheat hectarage rises to 86 000

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Joshua Nkomo named dogs after Ian Smith and his wife

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo police warn residents against abusing social media

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu erects plaques in memory of Gukurahundi victims

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mzembi claims politics at play at Mutonhora Rwodzi fatal accident

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Observe not monitor elections, says Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwean teachers bemoan US$13 slave wage

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Pastors4 ED,young miners to meet Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Politics now highest paying job in Zimbabwe'

18 hrs ago | 769 Views

20 aspiring MPs fail to file nomination papers

18 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Govt applauds NUST

18 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimdollar shortage hits market

18 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Zanu-PF uncontested in 92 wards

18 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Mthuli Ncube cannot be an outsider from any soil koBulawayo

18 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Mutonhori Rwodzi's family suspects foul play

18 hrs ago | 2186 Views

CIO linked FAZ abducts village head over cement

19 hrs ago | 448 Views

'Zimbabwe is a crime scene,' says Kasukuwere

19 hrs ago | 1029 Views

uGogo Wabancane Qha dies

19 hrs ago | 735 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to stop Kasukuwere

19 hrs ago | 1359 Views

PHOTOS: Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 3372 Views

Zimbabwe says it was willing to welcome back its citizens from South Africa

20 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa fixes roads to polling stations in rural strongholds

20 hrs ago | 274 Views

Minister's husband running as independent after Zanu PF snub dies in accident

20 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Armed robbers hit Lupane bank

20 hrs ago | 464 Views

Fight stopper's head axed three times

20 hrs ago | 281 Views

Peeping Tom turns rapist on cousin's wife

20 hrs ago | 501 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days