Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fears cholera outbreak may spiral out of control in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THERE are fears that cholera may spiral out of control as latest statistics show that the outbreak worsened in recent weeks, with a number of cases reported in Manicaland and Harare provinces.

The outbreak, which was first recorded in Chegutu in February, has killed 19 people so far, according to officials.

In Harare, identified hotspots are Budiriro, Glen View and Glen Norah.

According to a post-Cabinet briefing presented by Vice-President and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga, Manicaland has recorded 1 251 cases of cholera, followed by Harare with 1 121 cases as of June 24.

"The nation is informed that as of June 24, 2023, Zimbabwe's cumulative suspected cases had reached 3 017, with 2 910 recoveries, 19 confirmed deaths, and 52 suspected deaths," Chiwenga said.

"The case fatality rate (CFR) for all deaths, confirmed and suspected, was 2,4%. All provinces have reported cholera suspected cases, with Manicaland having recorded the highest number at 1 251, followed by Harare with 1 121 and Matebeleland South province with 277.

"Cholera confirmed deaths have been recorded in Manicaland (12), Harare (3), Mashonaland Central (2), and Mashonaland West and Masvingo with one case each."

Regarding the regional situation, a cumulative 154 317 suspected cholera cases and 2 747 deaths have been reported in the African region.

Government said it was providing clean water and improving sanitation in order to curb the disease.

"We will implement a multi-sectoral approach led by the minister responsible for water, sanitation and hygiene, in order to address the water, sanitation challenges which are fuelling the cholera outbreak," Chiwenga added.

Cholera is a highly contagious disease that is caused by drinking contaminated water or eating food that has been contaminated with the cholera bacteria.

Symptoms of cholera include watery diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration. If not treated, cholera can be fatal.

The outbreak is particularly hitting the poor and vulnerable. Many people do not have access to clean water or sanitation, and they are more likely to be exposed to the disease.

The worst cholera outbreak occurred in 2008 during the height of the economic crisis, leaving more than 4 000 dead and infecting another 40 000.

It was stopped only after international groups like United Nations agencies and United States Agency for International Development donated drugs and water treatment chemicals.

Health experts warned that the outbreak could get worse if not brought under control immediately.

Medical and Dental Private Practitioners Association of Zimbabwe president Johannes Marisa urged Zimbabweans to take safety precautions such as boiling water before drinking it.

"Cholera needs the following: Clean water supplies from functional water infrastructure and proper sanitation, advanced health education about the disease which includes mass media campaigns, maximum surveillance of suspected cases, fruitful and speedy case management of cases with administration of relevant fluids which include drips, fluid replacement therapies and drugs," Marisa said.

Community Working Group on Health executive director Itai Rusike said there was need to revisit the national cholera elimination roadmap.

"Given the current situation of neglect of the basics of water, sanitation and hygiene, the country must immediately deploy oral cholera vaccines to the identified hot spots and consider nationwide vaccination," Rusike said.

"In the medium term, we need to re-visit the national cholera elimination roadmap developed through a multi-sectoral approach as cholera is primarily a development and not a health issue hence the term indicator disease points to poor hygiene, water and sanitation."

Source - newsday

Must Read

2 court applications to remove Saviour Kasukuwere from ballot

51 mins ago | 135 Views

Joshua Nkomo's undying legacy

1 hr ago | 47 Views

CCC's Bulawayo Nomination Court debacle

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

VIEW: Full Zimbabwe poll candidate list

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Muzorewa says 'vote 'sanctions-cursed' Zanu-PF out'

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Opposition howlers presents Zanu-PF with an early election advantage

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Kasukuwere returning to Zimbabwe soon

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Highway robbers cause havoc in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Bosso bank on BF comforts

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Overcoming the fear of public speaking

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Life of refugees at Zimbabwe's Tongogara Refugee Camp

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Presidential candidate banks luck on 'spiritual intelligence'

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF remembers Joshua Nkomo with Bulilima rally?

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

The inspiring journey of Joshua Nkomo, African hero

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Filabusi villagers on edge as loose lion preys on livestock

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo fans caught in between stumps and goal posts as soccer, cricket clash

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Ariel's extraordinary journey with Bosso

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF scoffs at CCC claims

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Women backbone of Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Chiwenga hails church partnership

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe, EU sign agreement on polls

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for Bulilima rally

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

4 arrested for assaulting chief over burial

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe's 2023 wheat hectarage rises to 86 000

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Joshua Nkomo named dogs after Ian Smith and his wife

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bulawayo police warn residents against abusing social media

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu erects plaques in memory of Gukurahundi victims

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mzembi claims politics at play at Mutonhora Rwodzi fatal accident

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Observe not monitor elections, says Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwean teachers bemoan US$13 slave wage

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Pastors4 ED,young miners to meet Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Politics now highest paying job in Zimbabwe'

18 hrs ago | 769 Views

20 aspiring MPs fail to file nomination papers

18 hrs ago | 2062 Views

Govt applauds NUST

18 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimdollar shortage hits market

18 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Zanu-PF uncontested in 92 wards

18 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Mthuli Ncube cannot be an outsider from any soil koBulawayo

18 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Mutonhori Rwodzi's family suspects foul play

19 hrs ago | 2187 Views

CIO linked FAZ abducts village head over cement

19 hrs ago | 448 Views

'Zimbabwe is a crime scene,' says Kasukuwere

19 hrs ago | 1029 Views

uGogo Wabancane Qha dies

19 hrs ago | 735 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to stop Kasukuwere

19 hrs ago | 1359 Views

PHOTOS: Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 3372 Views

Zimbabwe says it was willing to welcome back its citizens from South Africa

20 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa fixes roads to polling stations in rural strongholds

20 hrs ago | 274 Views

Minister's husband running as independent after Zanu PF snub dies in accident

20 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Armed robbers hit Lupane bank

20 hrs ago | 464 Views

Fight stopper's head axed three times

20 hrs ago | 281 Views

Peeping Tom turns rapist on cousin's wife

20 hrs ago | 501 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days