Presidential candidate banks luck on 'spiritual intelligence'

News / National

by Staff reporter

WHILE Zanu-PF and the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have ramped up their public campaign activities ahead of the August 23 elections, presidential candidate Blessing Kasiyamhuru says he is banking his luck on "spiritual intelligence" to win votes.Kasiyamhuru, the leader of the opposition Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP), is one of the 11 candidates to throw their hats into the presidential hat.This is the second time he is having a go at the presidency, after losing dismally in the 2018 elections."We are coming into this race for the second time because we owe it to current and future generations," Kasiyamhuru told NewsDay Weekender."ZIPP is guided by Christian principles, values of ubuntu/hunhu and spiritual intelligence in spreading our messages as well as messages of peace in the campaign period, during and after the elections."There are a lot of Zimbabweans out there who have the capacity to change the face of our economy within a short period of time. What they only need is the spiritual intelligence to direct their efforts to the development of their country through fostering investment partnerships that benefit all citizens."Kasiyamhuru will square off against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is seeking a second term and nine other candidates.The others are CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa, exiled former Cabinet minister Savior Kasukuwere, MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora, National Constitutional Assembly leader Lovemore Madhuku, Gwinyai Muzorewa of the United African National Congress, Joseph Makamba Busha of Free Zim Congress, Trust Chikohora, Wilbert Mubaiwa and Wilson Harry Peter.