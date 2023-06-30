Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC's Maboke goes solo for Masvingo urban parliamentary seat

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The outgoing Masvingo City Mayor councilor Collen Maboke who was disqualified during the early stages of the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate selection process officially filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate for Masvingo Urban parliamentary seat.

The 41-year-old Maboke will be squaring it off with CCC's Martin Mureri (46), Zanu-PF's Wellington Mahwende (53), Bonface Mazarire of MDC-T (57) and Muneri Muneri Smart (52) of United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA)

In 2018 Maboke fell out with CCC leader Nelson Chamisa after he defied the then MDC-Alliance party order to support Godfrey Kurauone as the council mayor. Maboke went on to contest the position and won with seven votes against Kurauone's three.

Efforts by Chamisa to force Maboke to step down as mayor were futile as Maboke remained defiant and to add more to the beef between the two, Maboke was not recalled by Douglas Mwonzora's MDC Alliance which resulted in many concluding that he was loyal to Mwonzora not Chamisa.

Addressing a press conference at his offices in town hours after filling his nomination papers, Maboke said he did not received any communication concerning his disqualification from the CCC race and had been encouraged by citizens to go sole in the August 23, 2023, harmonized elections.

"I did not receive any formal communication from the party advising me why I was disqualified and even the way forward. I then had to go back to the people who advised me to stand as an independent candidate and they have promised to stand with me as an independent candidate for Masvingo Urban seat," said Maboke.

He also said the decision to go independent came after he had nowhere to appeal his case as the party is structure-less and does not have any constitution.

"CCC has no structures nor constitution so there was nowhere to appeal my case to, I then had to appeal to people who voted me and nominated me who assured me that they will support me" he said.

Maboke was among the few main opposition councilors who survived Douglas Mwonzora's axe during his recalling spree which saw 4 fellow Masvingo urban councillors facing the chop.

Clarifying how he survived Mwonzora's recalls, Maboke who has been labeled by some as an MDC-T member said he had a cordial relationship with the MDC-T leader whom he had worked for after he graduated from the law school.

"After I graduated from University Douglas Mwonzara was my first employer. I worked for him for five years before we parted ways without any problems and started my law firm. We had a good working relationship with him so maybe that is the reason why I was not recalled by him," he said.

He however said he never attended any MDC meeting but was in all CCC programmes meaning that his loyalty was with CCC not MDC.

Maboke also said he was not rallying behind any presidential candidate and will not tell his supporters which Presidential candidate to vote for.

"I am not going to campaign for any Presidential candidate; people know their ideal candidate and they are the ones to decide who will lead Zimbabwe in the next five years,"

Maboke said he was confident that he will win the election since he did a lot during his tenure as Mayor and said people will not forget his contributions.

"People know what I did as a mayor and will definitely vote for me so that I further the developments I did at council like the construction of Rujeko Secondary school to mention just a few," said Maboke.

Maboke will battle it out with his deputy Wellington Mahwende of Zanu-PF, Boniface Mazarire of MDC-T, Smart Muneri Muneri of UZA.

Source - TellZim News

Must Read

Muslim nations denounce Quran burning in Sweden

22 mins ago | 11 Views

WATCH: Mambo Dhuterere's EDPfee song

31 mins ago | 64 Views

Chamisa says his party will cover all the 12 000 polling stations

31 mins ago | 40 Views

Jonathan Moyo's brother stands as a Kasukuwere MP

39 mins ago | 121 Views

Energy Mutodi back in Zanu-PF fold

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Luveve road surfacing in Matshobane nearing completion

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

2 court applications to remove Saviour Kasukuwere from ballot

8 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Joshua Nkomo's undying legacy

8 hrs ago | 241 Views

CCC's Bulawayo Nomination Court debacle

9 hrs ago | 796 Views

VIEW: Full Zimbabwe poll candidate list

9 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Muzorewa says 'vote 'sanctions-cursed' Zanu-PF out'

9 hrs ago | 643 Views

Opposition howlers presents Zanu-PF with an early election advantage

9 hrs ago | 451 Views

Kasukuwere returning to Zimbabwe soon

9 hrs ago | 473 Views

Highway robbers cause havoc in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 462 Views

Bosso bank on BF comforts

9 hrs ago | 71 Views

Overcoming the fear of public speaking

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

Life of refugees at Zimbabwe's Tongogara Refugee Camp

9 hrs ago | 147 Views

Presidential candidate banks luck on 'spiritual intelligence'

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Fears cholera outbreak may spiral out of control in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF remembers Joshua Nkomo with Bulilima rally?

9 hrs ago | 114 Views

The inspiring journey of Joshua Nkomo, African hero

9 hrs ago | 48 Views

Filabusi villagers on edge as loose lion preys on livestock

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo fans caught in between stumps and goal posts as soccer, cricket clash

9 hrs ago | 126 Views

Ariel's extraordinary journey with Bosso

9 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF scoffs at CCC claims

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Women backbone of Zanu-PF'

9 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chiwenga hails church partnership

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe, EU sign agreement on polls

9 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for Bulilima rally

9 hrs ago | 94 Views

4 arrested for assaulting chief over burial

9 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe's 2023 wheat hectarage rises to 86 000

9 hrs ago | 27 Views

Joshua Nkomo named dogs after Ian Smith and his wife

9 hrs ago | 138 Views

Bulawayo police warn residents against abusing social media

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu erects plaques in memory of Gukurahundi victims

9 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mzembi claims politics at play at Mutonhora Rwodzi fatal accident

9 hrs ago | 475 Views

Observe not monitor elections, says Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwean teachers bemoan US$13 slave wage

9 hrs ago | 139 Views

Pastors4 ED,young miners to meet Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 322 Views

'Politics now highest paying job in Zimbabwe'

30 Jun 2023 at 16:11hrs | 805 Views

20 aspiring MPs fail to file nomination papers

30 Jun 2023 at 16:09hrs | 2145 Views

Govt applauds NUST

30 Jun 2023 at 16:08hrs | 554 Views

Zimdollar shortage hits market

30 Jun 2023 at 16:08hrs | 1345 Views

Zanu-PF uncontested in 92 wards

30 Jun 2023 at 15:58hrs | 1114 Views

Mthuli Ncube cannot be an outsider from any soil koBulawayo

30 Jun 2023 at 15:55hrs | 1064 Views

Mutonhori Rwodzi's family suspects foul play

30 Jun 2023 at 15:49hrs | 2368 Views

CIO linked FAZ abducts village head over cement

30 Jun 2023 at 15:47hrs | 472 Views

'Zimbabwe is a crime scene,' says Kasukuwere

30 Jun 2023 at 15:34hrs | 1077 Views

uGogo Wabancane Qha dies

30 Jun 2023 at 15:30hrs | 808 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to stop Kasukuwere

30 Jun 2023 at 15:05hrs | 1419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days