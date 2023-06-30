Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zhakata arrested

by Staff reporter
13 secs ago | Views
A Chitungwiza man faces fraud charges for allegedly conning a home seeker out of $20,000 by selling him a stand that belonged to someone else.

Tendai Desmond Zhakata, 43, appeared in court this week over the scam. He remains in custody while the court considers bail.

Prosecutors say Zhakata placed an ad claiming he owned Stand 13720 Belvedere valued at $35,000. Zakariya Sapa responded saying he wanted to buy it. Zhakata, using the name Lawrence Mukumborenga who actually owns the property, confirmed the sale.

He asked for a $20,000 deposit upon signing an agreement of sale. The remaining $15,000 would be paid in instalments – $10,000 after obtaining tax clearance and the final $5,000 over 10 months in $500 monthly payments from July.

Sapa agreed and hired a lawyer who discovered the title deeds were in Mukumborenga's name.

The two men met on June 22 with Zhakata providing ID papers and title deeds in Mukumborenga's name. Sapa paid the $20,000 deposit and they signed the agreement.

Zhakata became evasive after that, prompting Sapa to report the scam to police who arrested Zhakata.

He now faces fraud charges for swindling the home seeker out of $20,000 in the fake stand sale. Zhakata remains behind bars awaiting the court's bail decision.

Source - online

Must Read

Muslim nations denounce Quran burning in Sweden

24 mins ago | 16 Views

WATCH: Mambo Dhuterere's EDPfee song

32 mins ago | 67 Views

Chamisa says his party will cover all the 12 000 polling stations

33 mins ago | 43 Views

Jonathan Moyo's brother stands as a Kasukuwere MP

41 mins ago | 130 Views

Energy Mutodi back in Zanu-PF fold

1 hr ago | 186 Views

CCC's Maboke goes solo for Masvingo urban parliamentary seat

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Luveve road surfacing in Matshobane nearing completion

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

2 court applications to remove Saviour Kasukuwere from ballot

8 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Joshua Nkomo's undying legacy

8 hrs ago | 241 Views

CCC's Bulawayo Nomination Court debacle

9 hrs ago | 798 Views

VIEW: Full Zimbabwe poll candidate list

9 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Muzorewa says 'vote 'sanctions-cursed' Zanu-PF out'

9 hrs ago | 644 Views

Opposition howlers presents Zanu-PF with an early election advantage

9 hrs ago | 451 Views

Kasukuwere returning to Zimbabwe soon

9 hrs ago | 473 Views

Highway robbers cause havoc in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 465 Views

Bosso bank on BF comforts

9 hrs ago | 71 Views

Overcoming the fear of public speaking

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

Life of refugees at Zimbabwe's Tongogara Refugee Camp

9 hrs ago | 147 Views

Presidential candidate banks luck on 'spiritual intelligence'

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Fears cholera outbreak may spiral out of control in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF remembers Joshua Nkomo with Bulilima rally?

9 hrs ago | 114 Views

The inspiring journey of Joshua Nkomo, African hero

9 hrs ago | 48 Views

Filabusi villagers on edge as loose lion preys on livestock

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo fans caught in between stumps and goal posts as soccer, cricket clash

9 hrs ago | 126 Views

Ariel's extraordinary journey with Bosso

9 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF scoffs at CCC claims

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

'Women backbone of Zanu-PF'

9 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chiwenga hails church partnership

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe, EU sign agreement on polls

9 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for Bulilima rally

9 hrs ago | 94 Views

4 arrested for assaulting chief over burial

9 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe's 2023 wheat hectarage rises to 86 000

9 hrs ago | 27 Views

Joshua Nkomo named dogs after Ian Smith and his wife

9 hrs ago | 138 Views

Bulawayo police warn residents against abusing social media

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu erects plaques in memory of Gukurahundi victims

9 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mzembi claims politics at play at Mutonhora Rwodzi fatal accident

9 hrs ago | 476 Views

Observe not monitor elections, says Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwean teachers bemoan US$13 slave wage

9 hrs ago | 139 Views

Pastors4 ED,young miners to meet Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 322 Views

'Politics now highest paying job in Zimbabwe'

30 Jun 2023 at 16:11hrs | 805 Views

20 aspiring MPs fail to file nomination papers

30 Jun 2023 at 16:09hrs | 2145 Views

Govt applauds NUST

30 Jun 2023 at 16:08hrs | 554 Views

Zimdollar shortage hits market

30 Jun 2023 at 16:08hrs | 1345 Views

Zanu-PF uncontested in 92 wards

30 Jun 2023 at 15:58hrs | 1114 Views

Mthuli Ncube cannot be an outsider from any soil koBulawayo

30 Jun 2023 at 15:55hrs | 1064 Views

Mutonhori Rwodzi's family suspects foul play

30 Jun 2023 at 15:49hrs | 2369 Views

CIO linked FAZ abducts village head over cement

30 Jun 2023 at 15:47hrs | 472 Views

'Zimbabwe is a crime scene,' says Kasukuwere

30 Jun 2023 at 15:34hrs | 1077 Views

uGogo Wabancane Qha dies

30 Jun 2023 at 15:30hrs | 810 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days