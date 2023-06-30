Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Greenfuel burn Bulawayo Chiefs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GREENFUEL FC resumed their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign with a well-deserved victory as they overcame Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium on Saturday.

Two first-half goals by Nqobile Ndlovu and Bukhosi Sibanda were enough to ensure that the Rodwell Dhlakama coached team bounced back from a 0-1 loss to champions FC Platinum to take their points tally to 13 in 13 games.

Ndlovu gave the visitors a well-deserved lead heading in a 28th minute cross from Collins Dhuwa.

Sibanda doubled the lead in the 40th minute finishing off a sleek move that involved Xolisani Moyo, with Ndlovu providing the final pass.

Greenfuel showed intent to score from the first whistle as they pressed their opponents in an entertaining encounter.

Ndlovu fluffed a scoring opportunity in the second minute, taking a weak shot at goal, failing to test Bulawayo Chiefs goalkeeper Khulekani Dube.

McClive Phiri's sixth minute strike saved by Bulawayo Chiefs goalkeeper Dube.

In the 27th minute Bulawayo Chiefs made their first attempt at goal from a freekick that Mthokozisi Msebe tried to pocket at the top corner.

A minute later, Ndlovu struck.

Two minutes later, Ndlovu beat Chiefs' right back Brian ‘Spompa' Rusinga inside the box, laying the ball to Bukhosi Sibanda who took a weak shot at goal.

Bulawayo Chiefs' veteran midfielder Danny Deco Phiri shot way off target as their search for an equaliser proved futile.

A minute later Farau Matare turned under tight marking from an opponent and took a shot that was easily saved by Greenfuel goalkeeper David Bizabani.

At the stroke of halftime Billy Veremu beat the wall with a curler off a freekick but Bizabani was equal to the task.

The second half saw Greenfuel defending their lead, with Chiefs desperate for an equaliser.

The defeat to Greenfuel was Chiefs' second consecutive loss as they were beaten 1-0 by Highlanders before the break.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: Khulekani Dube, Brian Rusinga, Kim Joe Sibanda, Marlvin Mkolo (Ben Nyahunzwi, 85th minute), Danny Phiri, Felix Moyo (Nkosilathi Ncube, 66th minute), Billy Veremu (Mandla Gasela, 46th minute), Ayanda Ncube, Farau Matare, Obriel Chirinda (Nixon Gama, 85th minute), Mthokozisi Msebe

Greenfuel: David Bizabani, McClive Phiri, Honest Moyo, Tatenda Gora, Raymond Muchena, Xolisani Moyo, Collins Dhuwa (Maxwell Makomeke, 61st minute), Bukhosi Sibanda (Tashinga Pfende, 85th minute), Washington Mapuwa, Maison Takawira (Gamu Chikengezha, 86th minute), Nqobile Ndlovu

Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days