Mnangagwa warns economic saboteurs

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning to some businesses that have, in the past few weeks, devised new measures to cripple the economy by creating artificial shortages of goods, saying Government will not sit and watch the practice go out of hand.

Addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at Nyele Primary School in Bulilima, Matebeleland South province, yesterday, President Mnangagwa added that the behaviour is one of the latest strategies being employed by those working against Zanu-PF.

His statement comes in the wake of a sudden disappearance of basic commodities — including sugar, cooking oil, rice and flour — in some shops, especially in urban areas.

Speaking at the oversubscribed star rally, President Mnangagwa said he has since directed a team to investigate the latest shenanigans. He also singled out giant company Innscor as being among those involved in malpractices.

"We are being attacked, currently, due to skyrocketing prices. Why? Just when we announced that we were going for a general election, our enemies decided to cause problems among our people, and prices started going up at companies such as Innscor," said the President.

"I have been told today that some Indians in Harare are stocking basic goods in Harare. They buy a lot of sugar from Chiredzi, all the basic goods like flour and so on and they stock in their warehouses to raise prices."

Added President Mnangagwa: "Let me warn them. I have my people investigating these warehouses and if it is true, we shall confiscate not only the warehouses, but also the things inside and give to you.

"If they want to hoard, ngavadzokere vanoita hoard kunyika dzekwavo (they should go back to their countries to engage in such shenanigans), not in Zimbabwe. Our Government will never, never tolerate such activities in independent Zimbabwe."

President Mnangagwa reiterated that economic stability and development are at the heart of the Second Republic.

He emphasised that Zimbabweans should rally behind Government's development agenda, conscious of the fact that the country can only be developed by its people.

The President said Zimbabwe will forge ahead using its natural and human resources.

Zimbabwe, he said, had adopted a deliberate plan to stimulate economic growth and development from grassroots levels.

"We have a system of devolution. In the past, everything was done in Harare. We made decisions in Harare, in Cabinet, for every district, for every province, for every ward," he said.

"Then we realised that we in Harare cannot know the pressing needs for each community.

"So, we decided to introduce devolution funds, which are then sent to communities. Since 2020, we have sent $16 billion to Mat South for you to deal with small community needs. We shall continue to increase devolution funds."

President Mnangagwa said Matebeleland South is rich in minerals and the Zanu-PF Government will continue to ensure the resources benefit local communities first and the economy as a whole.

He also called for a realisation of full tourism benefits in the province, taking advantage of Matopos, which attracts a lot of foreigners.

Speaking at the rally, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa was the only leader who could assure the nation of unity, peace and development.

"Let us also vote for tolerance for one another, for a better future in our God-given country under President Mnangagwa. Let us vote for the revolutionary party in harmony and peace under our President," he said.

Zanu-PF Second Secretary Kembo Mohadi said: "Dams are being constructed, we have new roads and irrigation schemes. In essence, development is happening all around us and it is all because of efforts being made by President Mnangagwa."

The star rally is the second provincial gathering of Zanu-PF members after President Mnangagwa launched the party's election campaign in Chipinge, Manicaland province, a fortnight ago.

Source - The Sunday Mail

