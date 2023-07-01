Latest News Editor's Choice


83 000 households receive free poultry, goats

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ABOUT 83 000 households countrywide have received at least 800 000 indigenous chicks and goats being distributed free of charge under the Presidential Poultry and Goat Pass-On Schemes, geared towards empowering rural families.

Beneficiaries of the poultry scheme are receiving 10 indigenous chicks that are 10 weeks old, while under the goat scheme, each of the 35 000 villages in the country are receiving one buck and 17 does for distribution to vulnerable families.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos told The Sunday Mail that distribution of the livestock was ongoing.

"Under the goat scheme, we distributed a total of 4 149 goats to 3 515 households, while under the poultry scheme, a total of 795 922 birds were distributed to 79 593 households.

"The programmes are still ongoing and more people will benefit as we aim to leave no one behind," said Deputy Minister Haritatos.

He said Government, under the Second Republic, was determined to ensure every household is empowered through such initiatives.

This is part of the Rural Development 8.0 programme — a set of inclusive, development-oriented interventions targeting crop and livestock sub-sectors.

The Presidential Poultry Scheme is expected to support three million beneficiaries with 10 chicks each to ensure household nutrition and income security by the year 2025.

On the other hand, the Presidential Goat Scheme will support 600 000 vulnerable households with bucks and does, and seeks to upscale nutrition and income security at household level.

Beneficiaries are receiving the goats and poultry for free, but will be expected to pass on to the next recipients when the breeds give birth.

"This is a recipe for a successful agriculture sector, and this is only possible because of the overwhelming support that we have received from President E.D. Mnangagwa and the Second Republic," said Deputy Minister Haritatos. "Every player has rightfully taken their respective position, and this is the Zimbabwe that we have always wanted that sees everyone working together for the benefit of us all.

"Only through working together will we make Zimbabwe better."

Extension officers are undertaking follow-up visits to beneficiaries to assist them in increasing productivity.

"Sustainability is a two-way street," he added.

"Our extension service officers will continue training and tracking the programme and reporting the progress through a strong monitoring and evaluation plan.

"Government has strengthened extension service delivery, as well as giving farmers tools to do better.

"The farmers have also embraced the same."

Separately, Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services (AARDS) chief director Professor Obert Jiri said extension officers have been given the requisite equipment.

Said Prof Jiri: "The Second Republic has revolutionised the agriculture sector.

"Our agriculture extension officers (AEOs) have been well-supported through equipping them with motorcycles that help them reach every farm in their respective area of responsibility.

"Our AEOs frequently get retraining and upgrade courses through our online platform to ensure they are always updated with new information on good agronomic practices to be followed.

"Presidential goat and poultry schemes are funded by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa.

"They are subsidised schemes.

"Initially, the programmes targeted households in Matebeleland North, Matebeleland South, Masvingo and Midlands provinces, where 1,8 million households are expected to benefit by 2025.

"The programmes deliberately started with the southern part of the country because these are provinces which receive little rain."

A communal farmer from the drought-prone Mberengwa district, Midlands province, Mrs Lorreto Zhou, who received two goats, said: "This is a timeous intervention from the President and we are happy about this noble programme.

"Some of us were struggling to restock after drought hit us."

A youth from the same district, Mr Morebrain Ngwenya, said the programme will help villagers in the long run.

"As a young person, I want to thank the Government for giving me this opportunity to build my tomorrow. These goats will help change my life," he said.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Most Popular In 7 Days