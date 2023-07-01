Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga's family builds community clinic

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
MASHONALAND EAST Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Aplonia Munzverengwi has praised Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga for living up to President Mnangagwa's call for Zimbabweans to take up the responsibility of building their country after the family built and furnished a community clinic in Goromonzi.

Minister Munzverengwi said this yesterday when she officiated at the opening of Chivaraidze Clinic in Goromonzi district, which was built by the Vice President's family to service the local community.

The clinic — named after VP Chiwenga's late mother, whom the community fondly remembers for her kind heart and philanthropy — will service more than 8 000 people.

"The clinic will offer a full package of primary healthcare services that include preventive, promotive, curative and rehabilitative care," said Minister Munzverengwi.

"The opening of Chivaraidze Clinic is a fulfilment of strategic interventions in the national health strategy, which seeks to establish new health infrastructure to serve underserved areas, prioritise primary and secondary care, as well as address gaps in access to services.

"Health is central to human happiness and well-being as healthy populations live longer, are more productive and contribute better to economic progress."

She expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to development of the clinic.

"Special mention goes to Mrs Chiwenga for this significant contribution to improving healthcare access in the community."

Speaking on behalf of the Chiwenga family, Mrs Chiwenga said her family had heeded President Mnangagwa's call for citizens to take part in developing their own communities and the country.

"Chivaraidze Clinic means so much to us as a family. It was named after my late mother-in-law Chivaraidze.

"I didn't have the honour to meet her, but my husband tells me that she was somebody who took care of people," said Mrs Chiwenga.

"She gave home to those who were homeless; she was a mother to the motherless; she was a comforter, so we hope we will be able to realise that dream even in her absence.

"So, as we work to achieve that dream, we need people like you to support us; we need everyone who is here to be with us because there are a lot of resources which are needed.

"We have managed to build this clinic and equip it with the basics, but when I was talking to professionals from the Ministry of Health, they encouraged us to consider adding a maternity ward, which can come in handy in a community like ours."

She said the clinic was built to service a community of underprivileged people, who also deserve access to world-class medical care.

Deputy Minister of Health Dr John Mangwiro thanked the Chiwenga family for the donation.

Village head Mr Stanford Mbizi thanked the VP's family for building the clinic, which he said will see villagers accessing healthcare on their doorstep.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

'Declare a holiday after Joshua Nkomo'

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Tarakinyu wins Econet Victoria Falls half Marathon

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe is 2 wins away from 2023 Cricket World Cup

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe warns foreign observer missions

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Kasukuwere onslaught now on steroids

4 hrs ago | 870 Views

Mnangagwa dangles boreholes in campaign

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Russia's Wagner has 'footprints in Zimbabwe'?

4 hrs ago | 721 Views

Flurry of court cases casts shadow on August 23 polls

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

The pitfalls of the 2023 elections

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Lawyer charged over 'illegal practice'

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mother says daughter is possessed

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man rapes daughter

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Man pays maintenance for 12 kids

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

CSC takeover deal hits fresh turbulence

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Maimane blames Zimbabwe Exemption Permit debacle on ANC and Zanu-PF relationship

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Elections can lead to conflict if they are not free and fair

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangangwa's full speech at yesterday's Bulilima rally

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Voting opposition brought nothing to Matebeleland'

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Public toilets shortage blamed for filthy Bulawayo alleys

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Barbourfields, the new theatre of dreams

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Umzingwane MP embarks on roads rehab to unlock tourism, agriculture potential

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangangwa calls nation to honour legacy of liberation icons

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

A curse that will forever haunt Zimbabwe opposition

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Hwange Units 1-6 refurb begins

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

A vote to remain masters of our own destiny

4 hrs ago | 10 Views

Over 60 foreign observer missions invited to Zimbabwe elections

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Two open-heart surgeries at Parirenyatwa

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Forex rate premium falls

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

83 000 households receive free poultry, goats

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa warns economic saboteurs

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

If Zim economy 'growing' under sanctions, why was it not growing in the past 20 years?

16 hrs ago | 375 Views

Joshua Nkomo's Contribution to the struggle for freedom

16 hrs ago | 187 Views

2023 elections are free 'Musoro wambuya vako!' said irritated Mnangagwa. He's rigging and fears the consequences!

16 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Paranoid Chamisa feels politically threatened by Job Sikhala

16 hrs ago | 987 Views

Turn social media into tools for peace not violence

16 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa bishop dodges US$800,000 payments

17 hrs ago | 1196 Views

French revolution brewing

18 hrs ago | 755 Views

FC Platinum plucks Chicken Inn

18 hrs ago | 199 Views

Greenfuel burn Bulawayo Chiefs

18 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zhakata arrested

19 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Muslim nations denounce Quran burning in Sweden

19 hrs ago | 299 Views

WATCH: Mambo Dhuterere's EDPfee song

19 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Chamisa says his party will cover all the 12 000 polling stations

19 hrs ago | 632 Views

Jonathan Moyo's brother stands as a Kasukuwere MP

19 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Energy Mutodi back in Zanu-PF fold

20 hrs ago | 1003 Views

CCC's Maboke goes solo for Masvingo urban parliamentary seat

20 hrs ago | 626 Views

Luveve road surfacing in Matshobane nearing completion

01 Jul 2023 at 10:46hrs | 397 Views

2 court applications to remove Saviour Kasukuwere from ballot

01 Jul 2023 at 09:28hrs | 1526 Views

Joshua Nkomo's undying legacy

01 Jul 2023 at 09:09hrs | 341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days