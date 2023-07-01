Chiwenga's family builds community clinic

News / National

by Staff reporter

MASHONALAND EAST Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Aplonia Munzverengwi has praised Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga for living up to President Mnangagwa's call for Zimbabweans to take up the responsibility of building their country after the family built and furnished a community clinic in Goromonzi.Minister Munzverengwi said this yesterday when she officiated at the opening of Chivaraidze Clinic in Goromonzi district, which was built by the Vice President's family to service the local community.The clinic — named after VP Chiwenga's late mother, whom the community fondly remembers for her kind heart and philanthropy — will service more than 8 000 people."The clinic will offer a full package of primary healthcare services that include preventive, promotive, curative and rehabilitative care," said Minister Munzverengwi."The opening of Chivaraidze Clinic is a fulfilment of strategic interventions in the national health strategy, which seeks to establish new health infrastructure to serve underserved areas, prioritise primary and secondary care, as well as address gaps in access to services."Health is central to human happiness and well-being as healthy populations live longer, are more productive and contribute better to economic progress."She expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to development of the clinic."Special mention goes to Mrs Chiwenga for this significant contribution to improving healthcare access in the community."Speaking on behalf of the Chiwenga family, Mrs Chiwenga said her family had heeded President Mnangagwa's call for citizens to take part in developing their own communities and the country."Chivaraidze Clinic means so much to us as a family. It was named after my late mother-in-law Chivaraidze."I didn't have the honour to meet her, but my husband tells me that she was somebody who took care of people," said Mrs Chiwenga."She gave home to those who were homeless; she was a mother to the motherless; she was a comforter, so we hope we will be able to realise that dream even in her absence."So, as we work to achieve that dream, we need people like you to support us; we need everyone who is here to be with us because there are a lot of resources which are needed."We have managed to build this clinic and equip it with the basics, but when I was talking to professionals from the Ministry of Health, they encouraged us to consider adding a maternity ward, which can come in handy in a community like ours."She said the clinic was built to service a community of underprivileged people, who also deserve access to world-class medical care.Deputy Minister of Health Dr John Mangwiro thanked the Chiwenga family for the donation.Village head Mr Stanford Mbizi thanked the VP's family for building the clinic, which he said will see villagers accessing healthcare on their doorstep.