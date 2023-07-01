Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Over 60 foreign observer missions invited to Zimbabwe elections

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FORTY-SIX countries — including the United States, Russia and the United Kingdom — as well as 17 continental and regional bodies, have been invited to observe the August 23 harmonised elections, in fulfilment of President Mnangagwa's pledge to usher in a transparent, free and fair election.
In addition, all 51 embassies and nine consulates accredited to Zimbabwe have received invitations for accreditation to observe the polls, marking a departure from the previous arrangement where only diplomats accredited on a full-time basis observed the polls.

Several political parties drawn from the region have also been invited.

The authorities say the invitations are in line with Government's drive to re-engage the international community and President Mnangagwa's call for a credible and violence-free election.

The President has, however, said the foreign missions are being invited to "participate as observers, and not as monitors".

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo confirmed the development.

He said: "Please, note that the ministry doesn't invite individuals to come and observe our elections.

"Nonetheless, the ministry has invited all 15 SADC (Southern African Development Community) countries; the African Union (AU); the Pan-African Parliament; COMESA (Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa); African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP); European Union (EU); the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM); and the Commonwealth.

"We have also invited several countries in Europe and the Americas such as Russia, Belarus, the UK, USA, as well as many from the Caribbean, the Pacific and Asia.

"The ministry also invited several liberation movements such as the African National Congress (ANC), Chama cha Mapinduzi, and the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO).

"Also, note that all diplomatic missions accredited to Zimbabwe will be accredited to observe our elections."

This will be the second consecutive election where Government has invited observer missions from the US and the EU, which had not observed Zimbabwe's elections since 2002, before being invited to witness the 2018 polls.

The EU has already confirmed the deployment of an observer mission set to

arrive in Harare this week, led by Mr Fabio Castaldo, a member of the European Parliament.

In a statement last Thursday, EU representative for foreign affairs and security policy Mr Josep Borrell said: "The deployment of an EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) to the general elections in Zimbabwe shows the EU's commitment to support democracy and the rule of law.

"Under the leadership of chief observer Castaldo, the EU EOM will contribute to enhancing citizens' trust in the process and to further strengthening Zimbabwe's democratic institutions.

"The Zimbabwean authorities have expressed their commitment to credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful elections."

Mr Castaldo added: "On the basis of an impartial and objective assessment of the election process, we hope to continue working with the Zimbabwean authorities after the elections to encourage the implementation of the observation mission's recommendations."

The core team of the EU EOM will consist of 11 election experts before the deployment of a team of 46 "long-term observers" towards the end of this month (July).

Another team of 44 "short-term observers" are scheduled for deployment closer to election day.

The mission is expected to issue a preliminary statement after the elections, before publishing a final report.

Writing recently for this publication, President Mnangagwa said foreign observers should not come with preconceived notions about the country's electoral processes.

He said: "Government will ensure those invited to observe our elections get their invitations in ample time to make that exercise meaningful.

"No foreign power is a stakeholder in Zimbabwe's electoral processes; this is why foreigners come in by invitation, and participate as observers, and not as monitors."

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

'Declare a holiday after Joshua Nkomo'

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Tarakinyu wins Econet Victoria Falls half Marathon

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe is 2 wins away from 2023 Cricket World Cup

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe warns foreign observer missions

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Kasukuwere onslaught now on steroids

4 hrs ago | 869 Views

Mnangagwa dangles boreholes in campaign

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Russia's Wagner has 'footprints in Zimbabwe'?

4 hrs ago | 721 Views

Flurry of court cases casts shadow on August 23 polls

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

The pitfalls of the 2023 elections

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Lawyer charged over 'illegal practice'

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mother says daughter is possessed

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man rapes daughter

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Man pays maintenance for 12 kids

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

CSC takeover deal hits fresh turbulence

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Maimane blames Zimbabwe Exemption Permit debacle on ANC and Zanu-PF relationship

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Elections can lead to conflict if they are not free and fair

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangangwa's full speech at yesterday's Bulilima rally

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Voting opposition brought nothing to Matebeleland'

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Public toilets shortage blamed for filthy Bulawayo alleys

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Barbourfields, the new theatre of dreams

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Umzingwane MP embarks on roads rehab to unlock tourism, agriculture potential

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangangwa calls nation to honour legacy of liberation icons

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

A curse that will forever haunt Zimbabwe opposition

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Hwange Units 1-6 refurb begins

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

A vote to remain masters of our own destiny

4 hrs ago | 10 Views

Chiwenga's family builds community clinic

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Two open-heart surgeries at Parirenyatwa

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Forex rate premium falls

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

83 000 households receive free poultry, goats

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa warns economic saboteurs

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

If Zim economy 'growing' under sanctions, why was it not growing in the past 20 years?

16 hrs ago | 374 Views

Joshua Nkomo's Contribution to the struggle for freedom

16 hrs ago | 187 Views

2023 elections are free 'Musoro wambuya vako!' said irritated Mnangagwa. He's rigging and fears the consequences!

16 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Paranoid Chamisa feels politically threatened by Job Sikhala

16 hrs ago | 987 Views

Turn social media into tools for peace not violence

16 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa bishop dodges US$800,000 payments

17 hrs ago | 1196 Views

French revolution brewing

18 hrs ago | 755 Views

FC Platinum plucks Chicken Inn

18 hrs ago | 199 Views

Greenfuel burn Bulawayo Chiefs

18 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zhakata arrested

19 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Muslim nations denounce Quran burning in Sweden

19 hrs ago | 299 Views

WATCH: Mambo Dhuterere's EDPfee song

19 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Chamisa says his party will cover all the 12 000 polling stations

19 hrs ago | 632 Views

Jonathan Moyo's brother stands as a Kasukuwere MP

19 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Energy Mutodi back in Zanu-PF fold

20 hrs ago | 1003 Views

CCC's Maboke goes solo for Masvingo urban parliamentary seat

20 hrs ago | 626 Views

Luveve road surfacing in Matshobane nearing completion

01 Jul 2023 at 10:46hrs | 397 Views

2 court applications to remove Saviour Kasukuwere from ballot

01 Jul 2023 at 09:28hrs | 1526 Views

Joshua Nkomo's undying legacy

01 Jul 2023 at 09:09hrs | 341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days