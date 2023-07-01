Tarakinyu wins Econet Victoria Falls half Marathon

News / National

by Staff reporter

BLACK Rhinos Athletics Club veteran runner Moses Tarakinyu has defended the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon 21km tittle for the third consetive year after finishing first in 1:04:19 this morning.Fresh from winning the Tanganda half marathon race last week where he finished in 1 hours 2 minutes, Tarakunyu said his eyes are now on the World Half Marathon this year.Last year he finished the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon 21km in 1:03:31.The organisers of the event changed the route this year and Tarakinyu said the course was good.On second position was first timer Wayne Kabondo from Adventist Athletics Club I’m Chitingwiza who finished in 1 hour 5 minutes while another Black Rhinos Club runner Tendai Zimuto finished 3rd in 1 hr 5 minutes and 21 seconds.Other races are still on.