Zanu-PF uneasy about Kasukuwere's presidential bid

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF party has labeled its former commissar, Savior Kasukuwere, who is running for president, as a "criminal" who lacks the ability to win over the public, a development that some analysts said shows the ruling party is uneasy about his involvement in the race.This comes after police in Zimbabwe said they have two outstanding warrants of arrest for the South Africa-based presidential candidate and will arrest him if he comes home.Speaking at Zanu-PF's star rally held at Nyele Primary School in Bulilima District, South on Saturday, Dr Obert Mpofu, the ruling party's secretary for administration, said there was no legitimate opposition in Zimbabwe that could stand up to the ruling party."Because we have leadership that is wise and has direction, there is no need for opposition in Zimbabwe but these leaders fought for this country and shed blood. What we call opposition now, we would describe as sellouts during that time and some in the opposition are still selling out," he said.Dr Mpofu then addressed Kasukuwere's presidential campaign, claiming the former Zanu-PF commissar was a criminal who fled the country after committing crimes.He added that Kasukuwere was mistaken in believing he could form a political party in another country to lead Zimbabweans from there."A person leaves the country, running away from their crimes in Zimbabwe then goes to South Africa and forms a political party. Someone who is a criminal, forms a political party in South Africa with the intention of wanting to rule Zimbabwe we won't accept that but Mnangangwa has empathy and allows everyone who feels they want to contest in elections, no matter how misguided, to open their political party here and confuse people," said Dr Mpofu.Meanwhile, Kasukuwere has filed an application seeking the cancellation of his warrant of arrest to allow him to contest in the August 23 presidential race.The warrant of arrest was issued on January 17, 2019.The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) then sought Kasukuwere's extradition from South Africa in early 2020, but Interpol said the case was political.Former Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya issued the warrant after the former Cabinet minister in the late, former President Robert Mugabe's administration failed to appear for trial on four counts of criminal abuse of power.Analysts have said Kasukuwere is likely to erode Mnangagwa's support base and swing the election in favour of main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, either for him to win or cause a run-off.Kasukuwere is following a familiar path taken by some former Zanu-PF members to ditch the party and challenge for the presidency. In 2008, Simba Makoni a key Zanu-PF figure left the party to run for president against Mugabe, garnering 8.3% of the vote.