Kings Pharmacy and His Grace Foundation unite to support underprivileged children at United Bulawayo Hospitals

News / National

by Nkululeko Nkomo

Kings Pharmacy, a renowned healthcare and wellness chain, has announced a remarkable partnership with the His Grace Foundation to launch the "Threads of Kindness" drive. This noble initiative aims to provide much-needed support and comfort to underprivileged children coming to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH). The drive focuses on collecting new and old clothes, shoes, blankets, toys, and essential items such as food, snacks, infant formulas, feeding bottles, diapers, and toiletries for children admitted to the hospital.The joint effort between Kings Pharmacy and His Grace Foundation seeks to alleviate the hardships faced by children and their families during their time of need. The "Threads of Kindness" drive aims to not only provide essential items for the children's care but also create an environment of warmth and compassion during their stay at the hospital.Speaking about the collaboration, Hilda Dube of His Grace Foundation expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "We are delighted to join hands with Kings Pharmacy to launch the 'Threads of Kindness' drive. It is heartening to see corporate entities taking an active role in supporting the less fortunate members of our community, particularly underprivileged children facing challenging times at the hospital. Together, we can make a significant difference in their lives."The drop-off points for donations have been strategically set up at various Kings Pharmacy branches across the region, as well as at the His Grace Foundation offices in Bulawayo. The organizers emphasize that donations are welcome from anyone who wishes to contribute in any way possible. This inclusive approach ensures that the community at large can participate in spreading kindness and compassion.The "Threads of Kindness" drive presents an excellent opportunity for individuals and businesses to give back to society and make a positive impact on the lives of those in need. By extending a helping hand, the community can collectively create an atmosphere of care and support for the children and adults undergoing treatment at UBH.The partnership between Kings Pharmacy and His Grace Foundation highlights the significance of public and private sector collaboration in addressing the social challenges faced by the most vulnerable in society. The initiative also reflects the power of corporate social responsibility in fostering a culture of compassion and solidarity within the community.For those willing to contribute to this noble cause, donations can be made at the designated drop-off points.Together, let's embrace the spirit of "Threads of Kindness" and make a positive difference in the lives of these children, ensuring that they receive the love and care they deserve during their time of need.