King MisuZulu in poisoning fears

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
South Africa's influential Zulu King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini is not in a life threatening condition despite poisoning fears.

He only underwent minor check-ups after a senior trusted induna Douglas Xaba suffered a sudden and mysterious death, the Zulu Royal House says.

"His Majesty wishes to once again reassure the nation that he remains in perfect health and is not currently admitted at any hospital," the Zulu Royal House said in a statement today.

This comes after Zulu Kingdom traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi issued a statement late yesterday evening saying King Misuzulu may have been poisoned after Xaba's death.

Buthelezi, a nephew and advisor of the Zulu royal family, said he received news from Prince Vumile, the brother to King Mswati III, that King Misuzulu had been taken to hospital.

Misuzulu's late mother Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini was from the Eswatini Royal Family.

His father King Goodwill Zwelithini, a long-serving Zulu monarch, died in 2021.

The King said he was shocked by Xaba's death.

Misuzulu ascended to power amid bitter succession wrangling with his brother Prince Simakade Zulu, the first-born son of Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.

Zulu kings share the same lineage with legendary 19th Century Zulu King Shaka.

A number of the Misuzuku's confidants were assassinated last year, including a member of the Usuthu Traditional Council Dr Dumisani Blasius Khumalo.

He was shot dead shortly after attending the reed dance in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal. Prince Mbongiseni Muntukaphiwana Zulu, a close ally of the King, was also assassinated.

He was similarly shot dead, also in Nongoma, in November last year, while his security guard was badly wounded.

Source - online

