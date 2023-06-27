Latest News Editor's Choice


Dynamos in controversial win

by Staff reporters
Dynamos needed two late penalties to come from behind and beat Black Rhinos at Bata Stadium for their second consecutive win.

After a goalless opening half, DeMbare went behind in the 55th minute when Black Rhinos scored the game's first goal through Darren Mutimuzunze.

The Harare giants were awarded the game's first contentious penalty by referee Allan Bhasvi in the 70th minute which was converted by Dzvinyai.

With the match seemingly headed for a stalemate, Dynamos were awarded another penalty on the stroke of full-time which was converted by striker Eli Ilunga for his first goal of the season.

The result saw the Hebert Maruwa-coached side moving to fifth position on the log while Black Rhinos remain anchored at the bottom of the log.

In the other high profile encounter on the day, Highlanders made a winning return to the Premier Soccer League after coming from a goal down to edge Caps United 2-1 in front of a bumper crowd at Babourfields Stadium while Dynamos needed two late penalties to edge Black Rhinos by a similar score line at Bata Stadium.

In the weekend's headline fixture, Caps United, who were hosting their fixture against Bosso at Babourfields due to the stadia crisis in the capital, had a dream start after breaking the deadlock in the eighth minute through captain Thulani Joseph's header.

Highlanders however got the equaliser in the 24th minute through Lynoth Chikuhwa for his first goal of the campaign before a well taken free kick by Melikhaya Ncube three minutes from halftime ensured the Bulawayo giants got the all-important three points.

The result ensured Highlanders, who are yet to lose a match this season after the first 13 matches, dislodged FC Platinum to move back into second place on the log on 25 points, just one point behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Meanwhile, Caps United took their winless streak to four matches as they dropped to ninth position.

In other Premier Soccer League matches played across the country, Triangle United beat Cranborne Bullets 2-1 at Gibbo while Herentals also beat Simba Bhora by a similar score line.

Premier Soccer League results and fixtures at a glance

Sunday: Black Rhinos 1-2 Dynamos, Caps United 1-2 Highlanders, Triangle United 2-1 Cranborne Bullets, Herentals 2-1 Simba Bhora

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 Green Fuel, Manica Diamonds 1-0 Sheasham, FC Platinum 2-0 Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum 2-1 Hwange, ZPC Kariba 2-1 Yadah

Most Popular In 7 Days