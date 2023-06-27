Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Makoni voters urged to reward Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Voters in Makoni District have been urged to vote for Zanu-PF in the forthcoming harmonised elections as the party has performed wonders in the last five years through various infrastructure developments, Zanu-PF Women's League Secretary for Administration Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

She was addressing party supporters in Makoni South and Makoni Central constituencies on Saturday.

Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe's detractors were bent on reversing the gains of the hard won independence by placing a puppet government led by the opposition.

She added that the Second Republic had made several developments such as dam construction, road infrastructure improvements, increased electricity generation at Hwange and Kariba and free inputs distribution.

"President Emmerson Mnangagwa has done extremely well in the short period he has been in charge of the country," said Mutsvangwa.

"There are massive projects that are underway. ED is a game-changer and deserves another term. His performance has touched all the citizens.

"Beitbridge Border Post was upgraded to world-class standards, several dams have been commissioned while more are under construction and now, load shedding is a thing of the past."

Mutsvangwa said the recent price hikes were calculated ways to make unsuspecting Zimbabweans revolt against the Government before elections.

However, the Government has instituted measures to strengthen the local currency, which are working well, she said.

"In urban areas, citizens must not resort to the protest vote when choosing leaders, but should reflect deeply and analyse before casting their votes," said Mutsvangwa.

"People in urban areas are suffering from poor service delivery because of pathetic opposition leaders who are only after lining their pockets."

Zanu-PF Manicaland political commissar and Makoni South candidate Albert Nyakuedzwa said people in his constituency were raring to go and massively vote for the revolutionary party as they have benefited immensely from its programmes.

"Irrigation schemes are being developed in Ward 17 covering 80 hectares and right now, there is a wheat crop on 28 hectares," he said.

"In ward 31, there is a 365-hectare scheme awaiting commissioning. All the equipment including centre pivots have been installed."

Nyakuedzwa said schools and clinics had been constructed in the constituency.

Nyamangura Bridge in Ward 22 is under construction and would be completed soon, he said.

"Presidential inputs are being accessed easily here and there is no hunger in the constituency. People are very clear here that they want the Zanu-PF Government to stay in power," said Nyakuedzwa.

Makoni Central constituency candidate, Shepherd Nyika, said the people in his area were fed up with failures of the opposition and have promised to correct their mistakes and vote for a Zanu-PF candidates.

"In Makoni Central, development has been lagging behind because of the misdeeds of opposition councillors," he said.

"We have opened people's eyes and they are now realising that voting for the opposition is a big blunder. We are working hard to deliver victory for Zanu-PF and uplift the lives of our people," said Nyika.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

WATCH: Amos Chibay heckled over imposition of CCC candidates

12 mins ago | 47 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son foils Zanu-PF's plan to campaign using late father's name

2 hrs ago | 666 Views

Pregnant Zimbabwean nurse bled to death at UK home over 4 hours after she called for an ambulance

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Former Beitbridge border post official and clearing agent convicted for fraud and corruption

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Cecil John Rhodes' grave

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son blasts Ziyambi over nomination fees rant

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bulawayo woman cheats death in batteries explosion

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Tsholotsho RDC upbeat after getting town status

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa barking up the wrong tree

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Land baron in court

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Men left out in health-conscious programmes'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe election stakeholders fret over biased media

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks Harare's US$ billing

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chevrons down but not out

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe flags 31 unregistered lawyers

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Developing countries can choose to be cheerleaders or active players amid geopolitical changes

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Executive presidency behind African development problems

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo voters sue Zec over late candidates?

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

BCC blasted over proposal to disband municipal police

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Armed robbers blow open bank safe

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Sandra Ndebele donates studio equipment

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Kasukuwere's headache

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Government says NO to payment of bills in forex

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures of enough resources for polls

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote Zanu-PF for accelerated development'

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Nakamba pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

ZEC faces lawsuit for accepting CCC nominations out of time

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Uncle Sam lacks moral authority to lecture on democracy

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Lawyer up for academic fraud

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

SMEs 4ED launched

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF to capitalise on CCC multiple candidates?

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr attends Mnangagwa rally

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chiwenga celebrates 67th birthday

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Vote Zanu-PF for improved livelihoods, says Kazembe

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Let's vote to stay our own masters'

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Exodus continues as Zimbabwean economy lies in ruins ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa blames businesses for food shortages

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Foreigners 'invade' retail space reserved for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Dynamos in controversial win

13 hrs ago | 460 Views

Bosso beat CAPS United to maintain unbeaten run

15 hrs ago | 666 Views

Public wage bill balloons 3 times ahead of key Zimbabwe elections

16 hrs ago | 719 Views

Why Kasukuwere is giving Mnangagwa a torrid time

16 hrs ago | 3127 Views

Why Mnangagwa blocked Mthuli Ncube's export tax

16 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority bosses suspended after allowance probe

16 hrs ago | 765 Views

King MisuZulu in poisoning fears

16 hrs ago | 563 Views

Kings Pharmacy and His Grace Foundation unite to support underprivileged children at United Bulawayo Hospitals

16 hrs ago | 101 Views

Sri Lanka humble Zimbabwe to secure World Cup spot

16 hrs ago | 283 Views

'CCC candidate absconded community service'

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Putin and the Wagner mutiny

17 hrs ago | 312 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days