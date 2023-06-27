Vote Zanu-PF for improved livelihoods, says Kazembe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF is seeking support from small-scale miners and small-scale farmers as the party looks at winning the Mazowe West Parliamentary seat and the wards of the Mazowe Rural District Council covered by the constituency.Mazowe district is richly endowed with large gold deposits, providing young people and women an opportunity to be involved in gold mining, riding on the favourable laws and regulations introduced by President Mnangagwa's Government.Gold mining and farming support Mazowe district's economy.Addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters and artisanal miners who thronged Mazowe Mine (Jumbo) Stadium during the constituency's campaign launch on Saturday, Mazowe West legislator Kazembe Kazembe, who is seeking re-lection, said the ruling party was committed to the achievement of Vision 2030 and artisanal miners were critical to this."Development activities in the Jumbo area have been stagnant for the past five years largely owing to the fact that we were yoking a donkey and a cow to work together, which is practically impossible," said Kazembe."Today we have come as the Zanu-PF leadership to open your eyes so that you know where to place your vote so that all the mining activities here plentifully benefit you."Ward 22 that covers Jumbo has lagged behind in terms of development since it is in the hands of an opposition councillor, who has not been driving any development."I am urging you all to vote for our councillor candidate, Wilford Phiri, so that we move in one accord in the development agenda," said Kazembe."I understand that all of you have managed to access Pfumvudza inputs and I was informed that you are food secure. But that is not enough; we need to push for the attainment of Vision 2030 so that each one lives a better life envisioned by our President Mnangagwa. So let us vote for Zanu-PF in August."Some councillors expressed gratitude over the development undertaken by the Second Republic in the area.The developments include the establishment of the electronic-passport centre and the magistrates courts in the town of Concession.In many wards, Kazembe facilitated electrification by securing transformers, building clinics and providing furniture, improving internet issues through the establishment of an information centre as well as installation of mobile phone boosters.Many boreholes have also been drilled in the constituency, thereby banishing the previously perennial water shortages that affected the area.