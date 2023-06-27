Zanu-PF to capitalise on CCC multiple candidates?

News / National

Zanu-PF is expected to win in perceived opposition strongholds and consolidate its dominance after the CCC fielded two or three candidates in constituencies and wards in areas where it has traditionally commanded support such as Harare Metropolitan Province.In Harare, the CCC fielded more than one candidate in 18 constituencies out of the available 29, a development likely to benefit Zanu-PF which has acquitted itself well since 2018 and may have attracted more support as a result, said political analysts.In council and Parliamentary elections, the candidate with the most votes wins the seat, regardless of what percentage of the vote they obtain. So if you have an urban ward where the CCC candidate won say two thirds of the vote last time, and now there are three CCC candidates, even without any swings in support you could get the three CCC candidates each with 22,2 percent and the Zanu-PF candidate racing home at the top of the poll with 33,3 percent.Zanu-PF marches onto the August 23 harmonised elections with a stride after 92 of its local council candidates across the country were unopposed in those wards after other political parties failed to field candidates by the close of the Nomination Court on June 21.President Mnangagwa, who is also the Zanu-PF First Secretary and President, launched the revolutionary party's campaign in Chipinge, Manicaland, a fortnight ago and followed that up with a bumper crowd on Saturday in Bulilima, Matebeleland South, where he outlined the milestones registered by the Second Republic.The party continues to enjoy support from Zimbabweans across the country on the back of several capital and life-changing developments that have seen communities benefiting as the Second Republic implements programmes aimed at achieving an empowered upper-middle class income economy by 2030 anchored by the National Development Strategy 1.A schedule of candidates who successfully filed their names with the Nomination Court for the August 23 elections shows that CCC has fielded more than one candidate in predominantly urban areas such as Harare, Bulawayo and Marondera Central, where it and its predecessor parties in the opposition have traditionally won most seats.Analysts yesterday said the development was caused by organisational ineptitude, and will likely make the opposition party pay dearly.In Harare South, CCC has three candidates, Trouble Hasha, George Magweta and Dorothy Musonza, who will fight it out with Trymore Kanupula of Zanu-PF, while in Epworth South Constituency, there is another set of three candidates of Dydmus Bande, Solomion Baramasimbe and Blessed Chatambudza, who will have to contend with Taedzwa Mbofana of Zanu-PF.Political analyst, Dr Wellington Gadzikwa, yesterday said Zanu-PF was expected to make huge inroads in those constituencies."There is no doubt that they will be affected, they stand to be punished for that. In the last election in 2018, they paid dearly in Domboshawa and Harare South where they fielded two candidates. Zanu-PF will surely benefit unless they embark on massive voter education informing their supporters of the party's choice."However, tradition has shown that our voters cast their votes on a party basis and not on the basis of names of individuals and this is where CCC will suffer," said Dr Gadzikwa.Another political analyst, Mr Goodwine Mureriwa, said Zanu-PF was set to seal the fate of the CCC owing to the chaotic manner in which it handled its candidates selection, which amounted to "political suicide".Mr Mureriwa added that CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa is not an alternative to Zanu-PF as what he wishes his supporters to believe."Certainly Zanu-PF will benefit from that disorganisation and grab some seats in urban areas. CCC has not projected itself as a strong opposition party and serious alternative to upset Zanu-PF, judging by its laxity in the past five years. It's so-called ‘strategic ambiguity' was a facade of Chamisa's perceived dictatorial tendencies which naturally defied traditional party structures and that fomented division and glaring fissures that have manifested in fielding of multiple candidates in Harare and Bulawayo."The centre appears not to be holding amid disunity in CCC. The trade union and academia force of the past has equally dwindled," said Mr Mureriwa.Political analyst, Mr Richard Mahomva, said the fielding of multiple candidates will serve as the final nail in the coffin of Mr Chamisa's political career."Whether this duplication of candidates is deliberate or not, or strategic or not, is a whole debate for another day. This is a clear case of taking supporters for granted and rendering a gullible lot that cannot distinguish disorder from strategic ambiguity, whatever that means. This will see rational supporters of the CCC searching for alternatives in the ballot," said Mr Mahomva."This obscene scenario could reflect the undue diligence of the internal nomination processes. This could also indicate that we are dealing with an excessively factionalised grouping which in this case is proving to be divided against itself. All this confusion further suggests that Chamisa is not keen on having solid structures."He wants to be the opposition superstar. He is not worried about a majority in Parliament and in councils. However, what he misses from this is that he will battle it alone up there and suffer a catastrophic injury to his ego and career. He has simply buried his career to perpetual dismemberment."However another analyst, Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya, differed with the view that fielding multiple candidates will affect CCC."That will not happen. It will only happen in swing constituencies where it is so unpredictable that the result can go either way. In this instance, CCC commands a huge following in those constituencies so it will not be affected by multiple candidates. Yes its votes might be reduced, but certainly it will not lose in those areas," said Dr Ruhanya.