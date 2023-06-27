Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SMEs 4ED launched

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Small and Medium Enterprises for Economic Development (SMEs for ED) Harare Chapter has been launched, and immediately pledged to mobilise voters for Zanu-PF Presidential candidate President Mnangagwa for the upcoming harmonised elections.

Speaking during the launch in Glen View, Harare, on Friday, Politburo member and Chitepo School of Ideology principal Munyaradzi Machacha said the empowerment lobby group's main goal was to persuade the Government to promote SMEs and to mobilise for Zanu-PF.

"The purpose of today's event is to bring together all of our affiliates in the economic sector so that we can discuss with them the needs they have for expansion," said Machacha.

"We want to persuade the Government to support these SMEs so that they can develop from small businesses into medium and large businesses.

"Additionally, the group serves as a tool for party mobilisation, and as election day draws near, they represent a crucial constituency that we want to engage in order to secure their support for our presidential, parliamentary, and local government candidates."

Machacha said the launch of the group marks the start of the campaign in the small and medium-sized business sector, with the goal of bringing them on board so they move with others towards a resounding Zanu-PF victory on August 23.

SMEs for ED president Mr Lloyd Bahera committed to support President Mnangagwa for a great victory.

"We, the SMEs, pledge our support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa as we move closer to the elections. In order for him to win, we will mobilise at least 1 000 SMEs in each ward," said Mr Bahera.

Chairperson of Harare Chamber of SMEs Mr Lucky Moyo said they will voluntarily come together to show their appreciation for President Mnangagwa's efforts to improve the operations of SMEs through various forms of support, including provision of funds.

"In Zimbabwe, SMEs are well-funded because they have access to the financial sector, which is strongly supported by our Government through providing sufficient funding for the development and growth of SMEs," he said.

SMEs play a critical role in Zimbabwe's economy, with a sizable number of people employed there.

According to the 2022 Finscope SMEs Survey, micro-small and medium enterprises contributed US$8,2 billion to the national Gross Domestic Product.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

WATCH: Amos Chibay heckled over imposition of CCC candidates

12 mins ago | 49 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son foils Zanu-PF's plan to campaign using late father's name

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

Pregnant Zimbabwean nurse bled to death at UK home over 4 hours after she called for an ambulance

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

Former Beitbridge border post official and clearing agent convicted for fraud and corruption

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Cecil John Rhodes' grave

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son blasts Ziyambi over nomination fees rant

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Bulawayo woman cheats death in batteries explosion

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Tsholotsho RDC upbeat after getting town status

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa barking up the wrong tree

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Land baron in court

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Men left out in health-conscious programmes'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe election stakeholders fret over biased media

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks Harare's US$ billing

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chevrons down but not out

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe flags 31 unregistered lawyers

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Developing countries can choose to be cheerleaders or active players amid geopolitical changes

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Executive presidency behind African development problems

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo voters sue Zec over late candidates?

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

BCC blasted over proposal to disband municipal police

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Armed robbers blow open bank safe

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Sandra Ndebele donates studio equipment

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Kasukuwere's headache

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Government says NO to payment of bills in forex

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures of enough resources for polls

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote Zanu-PF for accelerated development'

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Nakamba pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

ZEC faces lawsuit for accepting CCC nominations out of time

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Uncle Sam lacks moral authority to lecture on democracy

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Lawyer up for academic fraud

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF to capitalise on CCC multiple candidates?

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr attends Mnangagwa rally

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chiwenga celebrates 67th birthday

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Vote Zanu-PF for improved livelihoods, says Kazembe

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Makoni voters urged to reward Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Let's vote to stay our own masters'

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Exodus continues as Zimbabwean economy lies in ruins ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa blames businesses for food shortages

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Foreigners 'invade' retail space reserved for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dynamos in controversial win

13 hrs ago | 460 Views

Bosso beat CAPS United to maintain unbeaten run

15 hrs ago | 667 Views

Public wage bill balloons 3 times ahead of key Zimbabwe elections

16 hrs ago | 720 Views

Why Kasukuwere is giving Mnangagwa a torrid time

16 hrs ago | 3129 Views

Why Mnangagwa blocked Mthuli Ncube's export tax

16 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority bosses suspended after allowance probe

16 hrs ago | 765 Views

King MisuZulu in poisoning fears

16 hrs ago | 563 Views

Kings Pharmacy and His Grace Foundation unite to support underprivileged children at United Bulawayo Hospitals

16 hrs ago | 101 Views

Sri Lanka humble Zimbabwe to secure World Cup spot

16 hrs ago | 283 Views

'CCC candidate absconded community service'

17 hrs ago | 709 Views

Putin and the Wagner mutiny

17 hrs ago | 312 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days