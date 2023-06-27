Sandra Ndebele donates studio equipment

News / National

by Staff rporter

AN artiste by nature, a mother at heart and an entrepreneur by day, Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi, who has uncaged a mighty force by proclaiming aspirations to run for councillor's position in Bulawayo's Ward 20, which is Nkulumane constituency in this year's harmonised elections, seeks to revive the economy through artistic youth entrepreneurship.Under the flagship of Zanu-PF Ndebele-Sibindi in her pursuit to meet her dream under the confines of the Second Republic's constitution, is determined to redefine the country's economy through the arts sector.Ndebele-Sibindi has made her name not only in the country but across the globe through the arts sector and has managed to educate her children and sustain her life.Her quest to transform the economy artistically has seen her travel across the globe, turning her into a global brand through one of her artistic concepts, the majestic Intombi Zomqangala dance group.Today, as she comes of age Ndebele-Sibindi has held several productive youth promotional activities that have led her to actively engage the youth to get a better understanding of the arts industry.Yesterday Ndebele-Sibindi donated miniature studio equipment to two outstanding youths from her ward worth US$1 000.The equipment, Studio in a box, consists of two speakers, mini-keyboard, microphone and a sound card.The donation was held at Mncumbatha High School in Nkulumane 12 suburb.Ndebele-Sibindi said the gesture was just the tip of the icing berg."I am an artiste at heart. I know the struggles; this is one sector that if monetised can redefine our economy. I will make sure that we use this platform to change the life of our youths. Let us say no to drugs and yes to development and arts that drive the youth of today," said Ndebele-Sibindi.She said there was immense talent that was lying idle and is being swept away because communities were not recognising the potential."We are Bulawayo; we are known as an arts hub. Tourists come here to witness talent that the city has.What have we forgotten? Let us re-establish the brand. We are Bulawayo. Let the youth push and drive the economy through the arts. It is their time and they have valuable ideas that we can count on. The Government has put in place instruments to promote them and let us educate and promote them," said Ndebele-Sibindi.She said by having the youth actively being involved in economic activities, especially in the arts sector, the country will be able to fight drug and substance abuse."Say no to drugs. Say yes to development. Say yes to youth empowerment. Today as we witness this donation, I want us to remember that we were all youths. Let not the youth feel unappreciated. They are strategic contributors to the revival of the economy," said Ndebele-Sibindi.One of the beneficiaries of the donation - Likhwa Dlamini is an O-level student at the school, who subsidises his fees through musical recordings.The other Nkosilathi Moyo runs a bedroom studio and charges US$5 for a session.