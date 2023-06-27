Latest News Editor's Choice


Land baron in court

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A SUSPECTED land baron appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Friday charged with fraud after allegedly selling a non-existent residential stand in Mabelreign for US$22 725.
Leonard Motsi appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje, who granted him US$300 bail and remanded the matter to August 24.

Allegations are that sometime in March 2017, Motsi approached the unnamed complainant, who was his tenant then, and misrepresented that he was selling a residential stand in Mabelreign.

The complainant expressed interest in the stand and was made to pay a deposit of US$10 000 and monthly instalments of US$1 000 towards the full purchase price of the property.

It is alleged that Motsi took the complainant to an open space which he pointed out to the complainant as the residential stand in question.

After finishing paying for the residential stand, the complainant found out that there were developments taking place on the site. The complainant visited the City of Harare to confirm and discovered that he had been duped, and reported the matter to the police.

Source - newsday

