Chaos in Bulawayo as Chamisa tries to calm angry party members

by Nkululeko Nkomo
2 hrs ago | Views
CCC leader Nelson Chamisa on Sunday sent a delegation to Bulawayo to calm growing anger over his handling of the candidate selection process for the August 23 election.
The interim organising committee chaired by Amos Chibaya spearheaded the truce meeting at the party's provincial office where tempers flared amid claims that Chamisa imposed candidates, some with questionable links to Bulawayo.

The meeting was attended by ward coordinators, winning candidates and some of the people who lost out in the candidate selection process.
A source who attended said: "Chibaya sent his deputy Morgan Ncube from Beitbridge. The meeting should have started at 2PM but only got going at 4PM due to heckling and demands that the Citizens Champion in Chief himself (Chamisa) should come and deal with the issues himself.

"The meeting only went ahead after Matson Hlalo, whose name was mysteriously removed from the Senate party list at the Nomination Court, held a 30 -minute side meeting with the Bulawayo provincial leadership and with Ncube.

"Hlalo emerged and begged the attendees to at least send their grieviances to Chamisa through Ncube.

"The message was clearly that there was a lot of corruption in the candidate selection process and that the will of the people was not respected."

Four people who lost out in the candidate selection process went on to file papers at the Nomination Court on June 21, creating double candidates for the party.
The party has gone to court to try and have the double candidates removed from the ballot, after accusing them of forging signatures.

The CCC's chaotic candidate selection in Bulawayo saw all the party's candidates for the National Assembly and Senate file their papers after the 4PM nomination court deadline. Zanu PF has gone to court to have all of them disqualified. If the application is allowed, Zanu PF could claim all 12 National Assembly seats in the province. It would also exclusively control the provincial council after the CCC's 10 party list candidates were barred by ZEC after missing time deadline.

Source - Byo24News

