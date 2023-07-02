Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Violent political candidates don't deserve votes, says Chief Mathema

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Aspiring candidates for the upcoming harmonised elections who incite violence do not deserve to be voted into any office, Chief Khulumani Mathema of Gwanda has said.

The outspoken traditional leader was addressing a meeting, Saturday, at Sitezi in Gwanda, he had convened for aspiring candidates to interface with villagers.

Chief Mathema emphasised the importance of observing peace during elections, noting that no good leader would want to convince people to vote for them through violence.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various political parties, independent candidates, and community members.

The candidates presented their manifestos, and the villagers had an opportunity to ask questions, interrogate them and share their expectations.

"We want to have a peaceful election. If there is any candidate, regardless of which political party they come from, who incites violence, please do not vote for that person," Chief Mathema said.

"Good leaders are those who preach and uphold peace. We want leaders who will promote development and unity, not people who cause divisions. I don't want a situation where people will start hiding in the hills because they would be fleeing from harassment from certain people, groups or political parties."

Chief Mathema also emphasised the importance of having candidates who are academically competent to argue in parliament over issues that are of national importance.

Community members at the meeting raised a number of concerns, some inquiring on how aspiring candidates would deal with "oppressive" legislations that have been put in place, some asking why all opposition parties do not unite and form one strong force while others wanted to know if the candidates had adequate academic qualifications to hold the offices that they wish to hold.

Citizens' Coalition for Change Cluster leader for Gwanda, Jaston Mazhale, said their party, once voted into power, will repeal all the legislations that stifle the freedom of people.

"Most of these legislations were there even pre-independence, being perpetrated by the whites. Post-independence they were repealed. But now, they are resurfacing under new names," he said.

"In terms of academic qualifications, I will give an example of our aspiring candidate for Gwanda North. He has a background in Environmental Science, as a community that has a lot of mining happening, we are confident he will debate accordingly in Parliament over such issues."

A representative from Mthwakazi Republic Party said it would be challenging to come together and form one opposition party because the objectives of people are different and those who are affiliated with political parties tend to push mostly for what their leaders want which may, in some instances, not be what the rest of the people want.

A representative from Zanu-PF, who was standing in for an aspiring candidate, said their party is open to everyone who may want to come and join them.

An independent candidate, Dalubuhle Maphosa, said people should stop discriminating against each other according to political affiliations but should have one common purpose of development.

Source - cite.org

Must Read

Mnangagwa accuses Indian business people of hoarding basic goods

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Opposition members condemn Ndlovu cockroach remarks

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

ZAPU tells polling agents to protect the votes

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa's candidates disqualified

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zanu-PF's bid to lure rural voters intensifies

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache worsens

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Bogus CCC candidates refuse to withdraw from race

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

'Urban rot' worries Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zanu-PF sets 2023 campaign tone

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zanu-PF descends on Mbare

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

CIO operative caged three years for extortion

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe finally gets international recognition

5 hrs ago | 432 Views

UK based Zimbabwean refugee rescued by lawyer after deportation

5 hrs ago | 634 Views

Masisi gets better value for Botswana diamonds from De Beers

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Chaos in Bulawayo as Chamisa tries to calm angry party members

7 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Zimbabwe prison sparks political storm over activism in Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Fresh hurdle on Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 1342 Views

WATCH: Amos Chibay heckled over imposition of CCC candidates

10 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son foils Zanu-PF's plan to campaign using late father's name

11 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Pregnant Zimbabwean nurse bled to death at UK home over 4 hours after she called for an ambulance

11 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Former Beitbridge border post official and clearing agent convicted for fraud and corruption

11 hrs ago | 698 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Cecil John Rhodes' grave

11 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son blasts Ziyambi over nomination fees rant

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

Bulawayo woman cheats death in batteries explosion

11 hrs ago | 793 Views

Tsholotsho RDC upbeat after getting town status

11 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa barking up the wrong tree

11 hrs ago | 660 Views

Land baron in court

11 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe election stakeholders fret over biased media

11 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks Harare's US$ billing

11 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chevrons down but not out

11 hrs ago | 321 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe flags 31 unregistered lawyers

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Bulawayo voters sue Zec over late candidates?

11 hrs ago | 381 Views

BCC blasted over proposal to disband municipal police

11 hrs ago | 247 Views

Armed robbers blow open bank safe

11 hrs ago | 765 Views

Sandra Ndebele donates studio equipment

11 hrs ago | 227 Views

Kasukuwere's headache

11 hrs ago | 860 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote Zanu-PF for accelerated development'

11 hrs ago | 46 Views

Nakamba pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 937 Views

ZEC faces lawsuit for accepting CCC nominations out of time

11 hrs ago | 155 Views

Lawyer up for academic fraud

11 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zanu-PF to capitalise on CCC multiple candidates?

11 hrs ago | 149 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr attends Mnangagwa rally

11 hrs ago | 459 Views

Exodus continues as Zimbabwean economy lies in ruins ahead of elections

11 hrs ago | 144 Views

Foreigners 'invade' retail space reserved for Zimbabweans

11 hrs ago | 256 Views

Dynamos in controversial win

22 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bosso beat CAPS United to maintain unbeaten run

02 Jul 2023 at 17:55hrs | 777 Views

Public wage bill balloons 3 times ahead of key Zimbabwe elections

02 Jul 2023 at 17:30hrs | 836 Views

Why Kasukuwere is giving Mnangagwa a torrid time

02 Jul 2023 at 17:28hrs | 4129 Views

Why Mnangagwa blocked Mthuli Ncube's export tax

02 Jul 2023 at 17:27hrs | 1256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days