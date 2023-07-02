Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZAPU tells polling agents to protect the votes

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZAPU leader has appealed to the party's polling agents to guard the ballot boxes votes in the upcoming election as a way of ensuring that there is no tempering with the votes.  

Sibangilizwe Nkomo said this during a public rally held over the weekend where they were introducing the party's Member of Parliament and council candidates.

He said there is a need for the party to educate the polling agents about their roles.

"Votes are guarded polling agents. We should first educate each other before ZEC comes. As your leader I am appealing for one thing, just like I have appealed in districts, I am not shy to say the party has no money. Our properties were seized in 1980, farms, factories, everything, they weakened us, it is very difficult for us to regain the strength but we are dedicated to retaining ZAPU's status," said Nkomo.

He said the polling agents should be dedicated and ensure that they are vigilant on polling day.

"We are appealing to polling agents to dedicate themselves and not look forward to US$10 being promised to you, US$10 won't change your situation but  safeguarding the ballot box will emancipate us and change the situation for all of us, not you alone."

Nkomo said if the party get some funds they will increase their budget for polling agents.

"Please polling agents, if funds are availed we will not hesitate to appreciate but for now I am saying there is no money but we are appealing for the safeguarding of the vote like a corpse so that we can gain power," he said.

Source - cite.org

Must Read

Mnangagwa accuses Indian business people of hoarding basic goods

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Opposition members condemn Ndlovu cockroach remarks

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Violent political candidates don't deserve votes, says Chief Mathema

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa's candidates disqualified

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zanu-PF's bid to lure rural voters intensifies

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache worsens

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Bogus CCC candidates refuse to withdraw from race

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

'Urban rot' worries Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zanu-PF sets 2023 campaign tone

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zanu-PF descends on Mbare

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

CIO operative caged three years for extortion

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe finally gets international recognition

5 hrs ago | 432 Views

UK based Zimbabwean refugee rescued by lawyer after deportation

5 hrs ago | 634 Views

Masisi gets better value for Botswana diamonds from De Beers

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Chaos in Bulawayo as Chamisa tries to calm angry party members

7 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Zimbabwe prison sparks political storm over activism in Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Fresh hurdle on Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 1342 Views

WATCH: Amos Chibay heckled over imposition of CCC candidates

10 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son foils Zanu-PF's plan to campaign using late father's name

11 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Pregnant Zimbabwean nurse bled to death at UK home over 4 hours after she called for an ambulance

11 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Former Beitbridge border post official and clearing agent convicted for fraud and corruption

11 hrs ago | 698 Views

Mnangagwa threatens Cecil John Rhodes' grave

11 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son blasts Ziyambi over nomination fees rant

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

Bulawayo woman cheats death in batteries explosion

11 hrs ago | 793 Views

Tsholotsho RDC upbeat after getting town status

11 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa barking up the wrong tree

11 hrs ago | 660 Views

Land baron in court

11 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe election stakeholders fret over biased media

11 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blocks Harare's US$ billing

11 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chevrons down but not out

11 hrs ago | 321 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe flags 31 unregistered lawyers

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Bulawayo voters sue Zec over late candidates?

11 hrs ago | 381 Views

BCC blasted over proposal to disband municipal police

11 hrs ago | 247 Views

Armed robbers blow open bank safe

11 hrs ago | 765 Views

Sandra Ndebele donates studio equipment

11 hrs ago | 227 Views

Kasukuwere's headache

11 hrs ago | 860 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote Zanu-PF for accelerated development'

11 hrs ago | 46 Views

Nakamba pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 937 Views

ZEC faces lawsuit for accepting CCC nominations out of time

11 hrs ago | 155 Views

Lawyer up for academic fraud

11 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zanu-PF to capitalise on CCC multiple candidates?

11 hrs ago | 149 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr attends Mnangagwa rally

11 hrs ago | 459 Views

Exodus continues as Zimbabwean economy lies in ruins ahead of elections

11 hrs ago | 144 Views

Foreigners 'invade' retail space reserved for Zimbabweans

11 hrs ago | 256 Views

Dynamos in controversial win

22 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bosso beat CAPS United to maintain unbeaten run

02 Jul 2023 at 17:55hrs | 777 Views

Public wage bill balloons 3 times ahead of key Zimbabwe elections

02 Jul 2023 at 17:30hrs | 836 Views

Why Kasukuwere is giving Mnangagwa a torrid time

02 Jul 2023 at 17:28hrs | 4129 Views

Why Mnangagwa blocked Mthuli Ncube's export tax

02 Jul 2023 at 17:27hrs | 1256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days