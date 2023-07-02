ZAPU tells polling agents to protect the votes

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZAPU leader has appealed to the party's polling agents to guard the ballot boxes votes in the upcoming election as a way of ensuring that there is no tempering with the votes.Sibangilizwe Nkomo said this during a public rally held over the weekend where they were introducing the party's Member of Parliament and council candidates.He said there is a need for the party to educate the polling agents about their roles."Votes are guarded polling agents. We should first educate each other before ZEC comes. As your leader I am appealing for one thing, just like I have appealed in districts, I am not shy to say the party has no money. Our properties were seized in 1980, farms, factories, everything, they weakened us, it is very difficult for us to regain the strength but we are dedicated to retaining ZAPU's status," said Nkomo.He said the polling agents should be dedicated and ensure that they are vigilant on polling day."We are appealing to polling agents to dedicate themselves and not look forward to US$10 being promised to you, US$10 won't change your situation but safeguarding the ballot box will emancipate us and change the situation for all of us, not you alone."Nkomo said if the party get some funds they will increase their budget for polling agents."Please polling agents, if funds are availed we will not hesitate to appreciate but for now I am saying there is no money but we are appealing for the safeguarding of the vote like a corpse so that we can gain power," he said.