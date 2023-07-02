DJ Levels survives freak accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Seasoned music producer DJ Levels, real name Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, is alive and well despite getting involved in a freak road accident earlier today.The award-winning wheel spinner was involved in an accident along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway this morning while driving to Norton."It is true that I was involved in an accident earlier today but it was not tragic," Levels, who sustained minor injuries, told NewsDay.A self-proclaimed petrolhead and drag racer, the Chillspot music maker did not shed much light on what really transpired but images of the vehicle wreck posted on social media showed massive damage to his supercar, suggesting it could be a write-off."It is a hard situation, that car (an Audi sedan) was costly," he said.