EU does not have the prerogative to ensure Zimbabwe effects electoral reforms

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
EUROPEAN Union ambassador, Jobst von Kirchmann, says the bloc does not have the prerogative to ensure Zimbabwe effects electoral reforms despite flagging irregularities in the previous plebiscite.

Zimbabwe will head into this year's election without implementing electoral reforms for the country to hold credible and undisputed plebiscite.

This will likely cloud the August 23 elections which critics say will potentially be contested.

Opposition parties feel hard done by the election ‘s mother body, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) which has been dragged to court over nomination anomalies.

In 2018, the Constitutional Court had to decide the presidential election results after opposition leader Nelson Chamisa cried foul over electoral malpractices and rigging.

Speaking after signing an Administrative Arrangement (AA) with the ministry of foreign affairs, von Kirchmann said the onus is on the Zimbabwean government to implement electoral reforms.

"The word says it all, it is a recommendation. The country is a sovereign, they are free to take these recommendations or not to take. We give advice to somebody. An election observer mission is not imposing, it is recommending," he said.

The EU has set credible violent free elections as a precondition for the bloc to lift an embargo against Zimbabwe it imposed at the height of the land reform program.

The bloc will send a team of observers to oversee upcoming elections with a first contingent expected this month.

Zimbabwe will head into elections with 2018 election observer reports gathering dust with little reforms having been implemented in five years.

"Election observer mission not only has recommendations but also a follow up. At the very end there will be a preliminary report, there will be a final report and recommendations. These recommendations fall part of a dialogue we are having with the government," added Kirchmann.

Source - NewZimbabwe

