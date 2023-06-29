Make or break tie for the Chevrons

News / National

by Staff reporter

ALL the Chevrons need to qualify for the World Cup finals is a win at Queens Sports Club today.In 2018, an associate nation was the last hurdle Zimbabwe had to jump to book their place in the World Cup and they failed to and fast forward to 2023, another associate nation stands between the Chevrons and a ticket to India for the World Cup in October.Zimbabwe face Scotland at Queens Sports Club today in a make-or-break tie in the Super Six stage of the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.The Chevrons will move up to eight points on the log standings, joining Sri Lanka who have already qualified. Zimbabwe will need to be at their best when they take to the field today and in-form all-rounder Sean Williams knows what's at stake and the threat that Scotland possesses.He added that the heartbreak of 2018 does not get talked about a lot in the team's dressing room and they have been trying to keep their heads up throughout."At the moment it doesn't matter who we play against, the quality of cricket that we have seen throughout this qualifier has been phenomenal. These teams have come a long way and there are some seriously good players and Scotland have got good players as well. They have some individual players that can take the game away from you by themselves."We have been here before, where we have been in a must-win encounter and we have played against them (Scotland) quite a lot of late as well which is probably a good thing for us. It doesn't really get spoken about too much (2018 heartbreak). At the moment, staying positive and concentrating on our pattern of play and the way we want to play is our main concern at the moment and if we continue to do that everything will fall into place," said Williams.Williams, who is the tournament's leading run scorer said there is not much pressure, however, it is going to be a tough encounter as both sides are desperate for maximum points. He added that consistency will be key."There is this one coach of mine who always told me pressure, you can't see nor touch, it's something you can feel so you can control it. I feel like whoever remains calm in a situation like this will turn out the winner and obviously the teams would want to land the first blow but again, once you land that first blow, you have to be able to land another one and another one after that so it's going to a be a good contest tomorrow (today)," he said.The Chevrons have had an impressive campaign so far with their only defeat coming on Sunday against Sri Lanka. Zimbabwe suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat which left them needing nothing short of victory against Scotland.Williams believes that they took something from the defeat as they head to face Scotland and also their attitude going into the match will be crucial in getting the desired outcome.There are no injuries in the Chevrons camp with all players fit and available for selection into the playing 11 for today's game. Experienced fast bowler, Tendai Chatara, who missed Sunday's match is also in contention for a spot in today's team. Chatara has a big match temperament.Chevrons fans have been an integral part of the team, being described as the ‘12th man' and Williams said the attitude from the players will be needed to back up the effort that the supporters have been putting in throughout the team's campaign. After the defeat on Sunday, a section of fans remained in the stadium still singing."Having them (fans) behind us, singing; just them singing after the game yesterday (Sunday) for me was huge, I was sitting in the changeroom, listening and thinking; these guys, win or lose, they are behind us so having that 12th man is big for us tomorrow (today), that is going to be also the deciding factor," said Williams.Williams has been important in Zimbabwe's batting unit, scoring 588 runs in six innings at an average of 117,60. He has scored three centuries and two fifties and before he walks in to bat, the Chevrons' opening partnership of Joylord Gumbie and the skipper, Craig Ervine has put up decent partnerships at the top, something which Williams applauded, saying they have set up platforms for them."Nothing changes, preparations stay the same, routines stay the same and tomorrow (today) we will wake up and we will go again," said Williams.The match starts at 9am and tickets will be sold at the gates. There were no pre-ticket sales for this match. Zimbabwe is on six points and will be playing their last game of the Super Six while Scotland has four, and will play their last game on Thursday against Netherlands at Queens Sports Club.