Zanu-PF steps up campaigns in Midlands

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF in the Midlands has intensified campaigns as it seeks to win as many constituencies as possible across the province in the August 23 harmonised elections.

Soon after the launch of the party campaign in Chipinge by the party's First Secretary, President Mnangagwa last week, the provincial party leadership also embarked on constituency campaign launch across the province.

To date, campaign launches have been done in Kwekwe Central, Mbizo, Silobela and recently Redcliff constituencies with the campaign trail set to be taken to other constituencies.

July Moyo who is also the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, and is vying for the Redcliff Constituency, could not attend the campaign launch due to other pressing Government commitments.

Speaking during the campaign launch yesterday, Zanu-PF's deputy provincial chairperson, Edson Chiherenge said their aim is to ensure a resounding victory for ruling party in all the 28 constituencies in the province.

"Let us work hard so that we win all the 28 constituencies in the province. However, for that to happen let us all play our part as youth, women, main wing and all our affiliates," he said.

"We should all pull in the same direction so that we speak with one voice and win the upcoming election."

Chiherenge said there should be no time for petty fights within the party.

"We should not fight amongst ourselves yet we have a common enemy that we are supposed to be focusing on. Let us put aside all differences that we have and face the same direction as we approach the elections," he said.

Chiherenge said President Mnangagwa had done a lot of projects that deserve him to be voted back into office.

"President Mnangagwa has done a lot like refurbishing of roads, the construction of Hwange Unit 7 and 8 which has eliminated power cuts, water provision, Pfumvudza and purchase of buses to name but a few. This shows that he is development oriented and given another chance, imagine where he will take us," he said.

Chiherenge said Midlands, Kwekwe District particularly, is dear to President Mnangagwa as it is his home.

"We are all aware that the President is from Kwekwe and Redcliff Constituency falls under that district so we should vote with our President in mind. We should garner more votes for him," he said.

Speaking at the same event, Midlands secretary for security, Owen Ncube said Midlands province should vote resoundingly for President Mnangagwa.

"In terms of the number of people who registered to vote, we are only second to Harare, but when it comes to voting, we should vote resoundingly for President Mnangagwa because this is home. The developments that he has done are there for everyone to see," he said.

Ncube urged the Redcliff community to vote for Moyo, saying he is the only person who knows the problems affecting them.

"Redcliff has been facing serious water challenges which the opposition legislator and his council failed to solve. But if you vote Moyo into office, he knows where to knock and the doors will be opened. Water problems should be a thing of the past," he said.

Ncube said the level of the campaign has been taken to another level and it's no longer business as usual.

"We are now going round the province garnering support for our President and the party. The situation has reached another level and this is the time we should be vigilant and play our part by defending our sovereignty," he said.

The opposition has been winning in urban areas such as Kwekwe, Redcliff, Gweru, Mkoba and Mbizo.

The ruling party looks set to reclaim those seats from the opposition.

Moyo will battle it out with incumbent Dzikamai Mukapiko of Citizens Coalition for Change, Shumirai Lista of United Zimbabwe Alliance as well as independent candidate, Unique Kasirori.

Source - The Chronicle

